Although there is no official documentation, it seems that every sports team when competing for a title runs into that one game that just isn’t very pretty, but somehow the team manages to sludge through and get the job done to advance.
That was the case for the Taylor Titans in the Class 2A Taylor Sectional’s opening semifinal Friday night at Center Court as the host school turned back a determined effort by the Elwood Panthers, 45-37, a team they defeated by 26 points just over two weeks ago.
“It’s a win,” said Taylor coach Bob Wonnell. “It wasn’t all that impressive, but the kids got the job done. A lot of credit goes to Elwood and their game plan. They were determined to take off at least a minute off the clock on each possession. They had us playing defense for at least a minute straight every time down and I’m not so sure that the kids weren’t pressing just a little bit thinking they needed to get down the floor and score quickly.”
Taylor (19-5) advances to face Tipton (17-6) in the sectional final at 7:30 tonight at Center Court.
Behind four points each from Mekhi McGee and Drey McClatchey, the Titans rolled out to a quick 12-9 lead after a quarter. Elwood clawed back to take a 13-12 lead on a hoop by Jayden Reese with 7:14 remaining in the first half. Reese’s bucket a minute later gave Elwood the biggest lead it would have in the game, 15-12.
Connor Binnion quickly canned the only 3-pointer of the night for the Titans to notch things up at 15-all. A pair of free throws by McClatchey and a driving layup by McGee with just :01 left in the half gave Taylor a lead it wouldn’t relinquish the remainder of the ballgame.
“Tell you what, No. 10 [Reese] has been banged up the last couple of times we’ve played Elwood,” Wonnell said. “That kid is the head of the snake and he did a great job of handling the ball and keeping them in the ballgame, but I was so pleased with McClatchey and Binnion. Those guys are just gamers and we needed that out of them. [McClatchey] is playing with so much confidence and that’s a great thing to see here at tourney time.”
Seniors McGee and Jay Patterson were clutch down the stretch with some timely clutch baskets with Patterson getting loose on the baseline behind the defense twice to thwart any hopes Elwood had of making a late comeback.
“That was big,” Wonnell said of Patterson’s two late buckets. “And the really impressive thing is it was two fantastic passes by freshmen [McClatchey and Javionne Harris]. Those two passes and baskets were huge.”
McGee led Taylor with 12 points while McClatchey also hit twin figures with 10 points. Binnion had nine and Patterson eight. Reese and Hunter Sallee had 11 points apiece to lead the Panthers. Beau Brandon canned a pair of three-point field goals to finish with six points.
