SHARPSVILLE — The 25% capacity crowd at Tri-Central was got its money’s worth as Taylor squeaked out a 70-69, double-overtime victory over the Trojans on Friday night in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
“That’s just two teams playing as hard as they can,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “That’s about as evenly matched as you’re gonna see.”
It took all 40 minutes of the barn-burner to decide the outcome. Taylor’s Jaylen Harris picked up a loose ball 30 feet from the Titans’ basket and drove in for a layup with six seconds remaining in the second overtime to give Taylor a 70-69 lead.
Tri-Central quickly got the ball in play and was driving in for a potential game-winning layup when the Trojan player lost control of the ball on his way up and time expired.
“We talked about being relentless for 32 minutes,” TC coach Bill Bowen said. “I thought we were relentless for 40 minutes and came up short. It’s a hard, tough loss and that’s not taking anything away from Taylor. They played hard and they played well. It was an exciting high school basketball game, we just came up one point short.”
It was Taylor’s second straight win and sixth in its last seven games and puts the Titans over .500 on the season at 10-9 and ups their record to 5-1 in the conference. It also spoiled Tri-Central’s senior night and hardcourt homecoming.
The two teams battled back-and-forth from the outset as there were six lead changes in the first quarter before the period ended with TC and Taylor deadlocked at 16-all. The battled continued through the second quarter with a 6-2 run giving the Trojans a 34-30 halftime lead.
Taylor found itself in early foul trouble as the Trojans (7-10, 1-4 HHC) were in the bonus with more than a minute remaining in the first quarter and in the double bonus less than halfway into the second period. TC, however, was just 4 of 11 at the charity stripe.
“I was proud of our kids because that first half, with all the fouls and stuff, we were just out of kilter defensively,” Bentzler said. “We committed a lot of fouls and our kids were beginning to get a little bit rattled by that. We had to make some substitutions. We have a deep bench. Our young kids came in and played well, we held our composure.”
Two free throws by Jake Chapman gave Tri-Central a 41-35 lead at the 5:38 mark of the third quarter. Taylor countered with a 9-0 run capped by Makhi McGee’s basket. He was fouled on the play but missed the free throw but the Titans led 44-41. Caden Leininger knocked down a 3-pointer to even the score at 44-44. Nathan Keene’s bucket had Taylor up 47-44 but Chapman hit a 3 just before the buzzer to send the teams into the fourth quarter tied at 47.
A 3 by Ryley Gilbert and a steal and layup by Harris gave the Titans a 57-54 lead with 3:56 remaining in the fourth. Chapman netted two free throws and after Harris missed the front end of a one-and-bonus, Leininger was fouled with 1:16 remaining. Gilbert was whistled for the foul, his fifth. Leininger made both free throws to give TC a 58-57 lead. McGee answered with two free throws at the other end.
Chapman’s basket in the lane gave Taylor a 60-59 lead with :30 left in regulation. Harris answered at the other end and then Quinten Tucker hit 1 of 2 free throws with :08 remaining to put the Titans up 62-60. Chapman was fouled with :02.5 on the clock and sank both free throws to force overtime with the score knotted at 62.
Harris and McGee scored for Taylor in the OT with Hindman answering each score with two free throws and then a basket to even the score at 66-all with a minute remaining. Both teams turned the ball over in the final 10 seconds to force a second OT.
Keene’s two free throws gave Taylor a 68-66 lead. Hindman’s 3 put TC up 69-68 with 1:21 remaining. McGee was called for a charge — Taylor’s fifth offensive foul of the game — but the Trojans turned the ball over at the other end. The Titans then spread the floor and looked to attack with :12 remaining. The Trojans got a deflection and both teams started scrambling for the ball, with Harris eventually picking it up and scoring that game-winning basket.
“They’re just so hard to guard, they just stretch you so bad,” Bentzler said of the Trojans. “Down the stretch both teams made great plays. It got kind of sloppy but give the referees credit. It was a little bit ugly but they let the kids decide the game.
“If we hit our free throws down the stretch we win in regulation, I think. I’m just proud of our kids. We’ve become a team. We’re changing the culture. Just want to play hard, play as team.”
Harris finished with 14 points to lead Taylor, 10 of the final 16 minutes of the game. McGee added 12 points, while Josh Bowman scored 11 points and grabbed 11 boards. Tucker and Keene had nine points and six rebound apiece.
Chapman led all scorers with 27 points and also had nine rebounds. Leininger finished with 16 points, while Hindman added 12 points and seven rebounds and Rayl 10 points and eight boards. Mason Pickens had 10 rebounds to go with four points.
