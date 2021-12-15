Taylor’s boys basketball team overcame a sluggish 2 1/2 quarters to beat Alexandria 46-36 Tuesday night at Center Court.
Trailing by 11 points midway through the third quarter, the Titans outscored the Tigers 25-4 the rest of the way — including 19-2 in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we were very lethargic for 2 1/2, maybe even three full quarters. I’m not sure why,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said. “But give [the Titans] credit. All the games we’ve played this season have been competitive games where at some point in the game, we had a chance to just roll over. Six out of six times now, we’ve met that with some competitive spirit. We just have to figure out how to be consistent and try to put out 32 minutes.
“We were fortunate enough [Tuesday] to be able to fight back and get into the game and we need to learn from that with some humility.”
Taylor improved to 3-3 and Alexandria dropped to 2-3.
Alex led 26-19 at halftime, at which point Taylor had more turnovers (11) than field goals (nine) and also looked out of sync defensively. The Tigers looked firmly in control with a 32-21 lead midway through the third quarter.
Bobby Wonnell sparked Taylor’s comeback by hitting a 3-pointer and scoring on a hoop-and-harm 3-point play over the final 3:10 of the quarter. That brought the Titans within seven, 34-27.
Jay Patterson and Mekhi McGee came alive in the fourth quarter for the Titans. Patterson scored on a driving layup to open the quarter, McGee scored on a putback and McGee raced in for a fastbreak layup off an Alex turnover. That brought the Titans to within three, 36-33, with 5:00 remaining.
Following another Alex turnover, Bobby Wonnell drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key off an inbound play to make it 36-all at 3:17.
From there, both teams came up empty on multiple possessions. Alex missed the front ends of one-and-ones at 2:48 and 1:59. Following the second miss, the Titans’ Chris Moore scored inside off Patterson’s entry pass to give the Titans their first lead of the game, 38-36, with 1:39 left.
McGee secured the win. First, he rebounded an Alex miss. After Patterson split a pair of free throws, McGee came up with a steal and went coast to coast for a layup and 3-point play, making it 42-36 at :35. After another Alex miss, McGee hit two free throws — and then took another steal. Wonnell capped the scoring with two free throws at :07.8.
McGee and Patterson raised their energy levels in the fourth quarter. McGee in particular flipped a switch. After scoring four points and grabbing three rebounds over the first three quarters, he had nine points and five boards in the final quarter.
Bobby Wonnell led the Titans with 17 points, McGee had 13 and Patterson had nine.
Taylor visits Delphi on Friday to begin Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
“Our schedule is front loaded. We went through a tough wave of six games,” Bob Wonnell said. “But it also helped us. Two of our biggest goals is try to compete to win conference and try to compete to win our sectional. If you went though a gauntlet of six games like we went through, I think you’re ready to play and see where you are against the teams in your conference.”
