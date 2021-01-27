Taylor guard Ryley Gilbert puts up a shot during the Titans’ game against Western Boone on Tuesday at Center Court. Gilbert scored 15 points in the Titans’ 53-51 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Titans eke out win
BOYS BB: Taylor survives WeBo's challenge
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s boys basketball team survived Tuesday night.
The Titans led nearly the entire game but faced repeated challenges from Western Boone and weren’t able to put the Stars away until the final buzzer sounded to seal a 53-51 victory at Center Court.
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Taylor’s Nathan Keene gets ahold of a Western Boone turnover. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Taylor’s Quinten Tucker shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Taylor’s Josh Bowman takes the ball to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor guard Ryley Gilbert puts up a shot during the Titans’ game against Western Boone on Tuesday at Center Court. Gilbert scored 15 points in the Titans’ 53-51 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Taylor’s Josh Bowman puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Taylor’s Jaylen Harris heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Taylor’s Josh Bowman puts up a shot as Western Boone’s Garrett Morton jumps up and fouls him at the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Taylor’s Nathan Keene shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Taylor’s Nathan Keene shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Taylor’s Josh Bowman looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Taylor’s Josh Bowman puts up a shot as Western Boone’s Garrett Morton jumps up and fouls him at the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Taylor’s Jaylen Harris shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-26-21 Taylor vs Western Boone boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Taylor vs Western Boone boys BB
WeBo (1-11) led only one time, 8-7 in the first quarter, and trailed the rest of the first half, but forged a tie in the third quarter and kept clawing back when the Titans (6-8) were trying to put the Stars away. WeBo had a chance to tie or win in the final seconds. The Stars got a 3-point play by Jeremiah Williams with 24 seconds left to pull two points back, 53-51, then forced a Taylor turnover with 12 seconds left to set the stage for a heart-pounding finish.
WeBo’s Jonathan McAtee got a 3-pointer off with a few seconds left. It clanged off the rim but teammate Garrett Morton got the rebound and put up a harried shot that didn’t go down at the buzzer. With that, Taylor could finally exhale.
“I liked the way our kids battled,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “We had some guys that didn’t play their best basketball — we tried to find the right combination. Give their kids credit, [the Stars are better than their record indicates], they play a tremendous schedule. I knew they’d be pretty good. I thought when we had the eight-point lead, I think we had a couple possessions, we had some foul shots, we just couldn’t bump it to double figures. We just couldn’t do it, and they kept battling.
“We talked about how any given night if a couple guys have a bad game, we’ve got to know someone’s going to step in and help us push this thing through, and I thought they did that.”
Taylor held a 47-39 lead midway through the fourth quarter after a Jaylen Harris drive but WeBo scored the next six points to mount a charge. The Stars cut the lead to a single possession four times in the final three minutes but couldn’t forge another tie.
“We made some mistakes throughout that obviously got us in that position [behind],” said WeBo coach Josh Burkett, the former Cass coach. “We’ve lived in that eight-point-deficit with about four-and-a-half minutes it seems like all season. They’re getting used to it and we’re hoping it’s going to pay off at the end of the season.”
Taylor struggled to make free throws, hitting just 5 of 19, which hampered the Titans’ ability to put the game away. Taylor was just 2 of 14 from the line in the fourth quarter. But helping keep the Titans ahead was Harris’ play at guard. He scored a game-high 19 points, and scored a transition hoop, two drives and a free throw in the fourth quarter.
“I thought Jaylen Harris played lights out again,” Bentzler said. “He was the difference in the game, defensively, and with his penetration offensively he made some things happen.”
Taylor also got 15 points from Ryley Gilbert, and nine points and nine rebounds from Josh Bowman.
The Titans led 16-12 after a quarter, and 31-23 at halftime. Taylor helped push WeBo in a hole in the third quarter, turning the Stars over nine times in that frame and 19 times for the game. Taylor led 41-37 entering the fourth.
“We were trying to play fast, but we kept throwing it to them,” Burkett said of the third quarter. “I don’t know if it was their pressure necessarily, but we got out of control on drives or tried to throw it ahead and they’re a little bit taller in spots, a little bit more athletic in spots and they jumped and got deflections and steals.
“They [the Titans] played their butts off. I knew going in they were going to play for 32 minutes and play really hard, and that’s what they did, and they ended up on top at the end.”
McAtee scored a game-high 21 points for WeBo and tied Bowman’s nine rebounds. Morton added 12 points.
