Taylor guard Baris Moore scores inside and draws a foul on North Miami’s Josh Mowery in the final minute of the third quarter Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Center Court. Moore added the free throw for a 3-point play, part of a 14-point game.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Titans break away
BOYS BB: Taylor throttles North Miami for first 3-0 start in 23 years
Taylor’s boys basketball team rode a dominant second half to a 71-35 victory over North Miami on Tuesday night at Center Court.
The Titans improved to 3-0, their best start since the 1999-2000 season. That Titan team opened 4-0 and went on to a 21-win season that included the program’s first sectional title and its only regional title.
Taylor coach Bob Wonnell wants his players to take the promising start in stride.
Mekhi McGee with an unopposed shot making it 10-3 with Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jay Patterson shooting with Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jay Patterson puts 2 more points on the board with Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Drey McClatchy with 2 points in the 3rd quarter with Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Mekhi McGee with an unopposed shot making it 10-3 with Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jay Patterson shooting with Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jay Patterson puts 2 more points on the board with Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Drey McClatchy with 2 points in the 3rd quarter with Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor basketball defeating North Miami on Nov. 29, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
“We talked in our film session [Tuesday] how, I’ve never heard of a conference championship or a sectional championship or anything that’s awarded on a good start so we have to keep plugging. I think we have an opportunity to do things that haven’t been done here at Taylor in awhile often this year if we can keep to the daily grind and not get ahead of ourselves,” he said.
“When things are going good and everybody is telling you that you’re great, you have to be able to stay humble and hungry and get back to work and keep trying to get better.”
Taylor led 16-15 after the opening quarter and 37-27 at halftime, then outscored North Miami 30-8 in the second half to win going away. The Titans’ defensive pressure caused turnovers throughout the game, but the Warriors shot 41% in the first half. The Titans tightened their defense in the second half and held the Warriors to 17% shooting.
“I give [the Warriors] a lot of credit,” Wonnell said. “They were super patient. They were waiting for us to be a little undisciplined, which we too often accommodate. I think in the first half, I didn’t think we were super engaged. In the second half, I think our effort picked up, our hands picked up, staying in stances and being engaged picked up, and that leads to easy offense for us.
“We have all the tools that we need to be a great defensive team, we just have to want to be a great defensive team. Sometimes we get caught up on [offense] and we get distracted from doing what we need to do to be a great all-around player. We’re deep, we’re talented, we just have to keep working on discipline every day.”
The Titans showed nice offensive balance in the win. Mekhi McGee scored 18 points, Baris Moore scored 14, Jay Patterson had 13 and Javionne Harris had 12.
Wonnell showed several different lineup combinations with his eight-player rotation.
“There’s some lineups we put out there that every single pass is a threat to do something. Those are hard teams to guard, especially when those teams are unselfish,” he said. “I think, for the most part, we are unselfish. But there are times we get caught up in silly things and then that’s when we sputter a little bit. Coming into [Tuesday], we were averaging 23.5 turnovers a game with a team full of guards. That just doesn’t make sense to me. That goes back to discipline. We have to stick to the course.”
The Titans’ freshman trio of Moore, Harris and Drey McClatchey all played well. Harris had a game-high 12 rebounds for a double-double. McClatchey had six points.
“I really feel like our three freshmen are the best freshmen in the area,” Wonnell said. “At this level, you have to have a marriage between talent and discipline and doing what you have to do. You see flashes of their brilliance, but then you see some things where experienced varsity players can take advantage of their lapses. But we’re learning on the run. I think we have to continue to push our limits in practice and realize the value that brings to playing [in games].”
