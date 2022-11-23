Taylor boys basketball coach Bob Wonnell is excited for the Titans’ 2022-23 season and beyond.
The Titans went 12-10 in Wonnell’s debut season for their first winning season since 2015-16. Wonnell returns a strong core of players from that team.
“We definitely feel as if we are ready to build off of the foundation that we established last season,” he said. “We spent a lot of time last year establishing the way that we wanted to do things in terms of who we are as teammates and how we will go about our work, representing ourselves, our families and Taylor High School.”
The Titans have to replace their go-to player, Bobby Wonnell. The KT All-Area first-team player led the Titans in scoring (22.2) and assists (4.1). He also provided 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals. He ranked No. 1 in the area in 3-point percentage (46.9) and No. 2 in free-throw percentage (90.3).
“Bobby led us on and off the court and had an unreal season last year as a senior. But his biggest impact came in his daily habits. You don’t just shoot 47% from 3 and 90% from the free throw line with the volume that he shot them by accident, that is done by dedication to your craft in practice and on your own time. That is what he modeled to these talented younger guys last season that we bring back,” Bob Wonnell said.
“We will replace Bobby with depth,” he added. “We return five key players from last year’s team and we have in my opinion the three best freshman in our area that will make an immediate impact.”
The Titans are led by 6-foot-2 senior guards Mekhi McGee and Jay Patterson. Last season, McGee averaged 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a team-high 2.9 steals per game and earned All-Hoosier Heartland Conference honors and Patterson averaged 9.5 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds.
The other returnees are 6-4 senior forward Misaiah Bebley (5.2 points, 5.2 rebounds), 5-10 senior guard Cody Groves (3.2 points) and 6-4 senior forward Kaiden Blane.
The freshmen are 6-3 forward Javionne Harris, 6-1 guard Drey McClatchey and 5-9 guard Baris Moore. In addition, the Titans have 6-2 sophomore guard Conner Binnion. He is a transfer from Northwestern. He will have JV-only eligibility until Feb. 13. Wonnell said he will bolster the varsity lineup once he is eligible.
“I think that our biggest strengths are depth, versatility and talent,” Wonnell said. “We have a lot of guys that can put the ball in the basket. If we can play hard, play together and work as a team to get stops, keep people out of the lane, get their first miss, take care of the ball and seek the best shot, we have a chance to be a very good team.
“The coaching staff and I really enjoy coaching this group. We are very excited about the direction of our program.”
Wonnell sees Carroll as the heavy favorite in the HHC and Tipton likely as the favorite in Sectional 39.
“But we feel like if we can focus on us and the work that we put in and off the court and in the classroom that we can be as good as anyone,” he said. “We are working really hard at Taylor to build a basketball program built from our daily habits and the character of the people in the room. We are not interested in quick fixes or shortcuts to success. As leaders, we know that the culture that we are changing here did not get here overnight and we cannot teach kids that quick fixes are the way to get out of our problems.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.