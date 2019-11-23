Taylor coach-at-large Dennis Bentzler takes over the boys basketball program this season after serving as an assistant the last two seasons to Jake Leicht.
When Leicht took over as AD to start the school year, Bentzler filled the void as boys coach. He’s also served two stints as Taylor’s football coach, coached the girls program for 22 seasons, and has coached softball.
Since he was already in the program, taking over as boys coach was as easy a transition as possible for both Bentzler and the players. He knows their strengths already and has a grasp of the program’s challenges that contributed to recent struggles, including last season’s 3-20 mark.
With the personnel Taylor has, expect to see the Titans play an aggressive, up-tempo style like Bentzler’s girls teams did.
“We won’t be any different,” Bentzler said of his style with the boys compared to his girls teams. “We’re going to play 84 feet for 32 minutes. We’re long, we’re athletic, we’re deep. We have a lot of talent, but we’ve struggled the last few years with just the lack of discipline and structure. We’ve dismissed nine seniors in the last three years.
“We’ve got guys that can score the ball, we’ve got guys that can put it on the floor, we can post up. I’m excited, but we’ve got to do the right things on and off the floor, and we’ve got to be able to execute whatever we put in, the structure part of it, and then we’ve got to have the discipline to execute that.”
Taylor returns its top two scorers, several other contributors and gets an injection of life with a few newcomers for Bentzler’s first season.
Back on the squad are a pair of high-motor forwards who impact games all over the floor and anchor the squad, 6-foot-2 senior Toric Spires and 6-2 senior Tyler Hall. Spires averaged a team-high 12.9 points per game last season and Hall was second at 11.7. They shared the rebounding lead at 5.7 each, and each added 1.3 assists. Both can shift to guard spots if needed. Hall was a KT All-Area third-team pick.
Another senior back on the squad is 5-11 guard Jaylin Reece (2.4 ppg) and one newcomer is 5-11 senior guard/forward Damarion Brent.
Two juniors penciled into the starting lineup are 5-11 junior guard Jaylen Harris and 5-9 guard Riley Gilbert. Harris averaged 6.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and a team-high 1.7 assists last season. His athleticism makes him an asset as a defender and penetrator. Gilbert, a move-in, played in 14 games for Eastern last season and is expected to be a major asset.
Taylor will rely on 6-2 junior Tymon Davis to be the chief outside threat and another defensive disruptor after posting averages of 3.3 ppg and 2.5 rpg. Nathan Keene, a 5-11 junior forward can play inside or out (1.8 ppg, 1.2 rpg) and 6-0 junior Josh Bowman is another guard/forward option after playing in seven games last season.
Underclassmen are 6-2 sophomore Quinten Tucker and 6-1 freshman post Kaiden Blane. Tucker can score inside and rebounds well (2.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg). Blane is an inside banger who Bentzler thinks will eventually make an impact with his eagerness to get physical inside.
“I think the strength of this team is just the fact that we’ve got depth,” Bentzler said. “We’ve got 10, 11 guys that we can play and that’s legitimate. We’ve got several guys that are 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 that can run the floor and they’re athletic to boot. They play together pretty well. All the parts have to be interchangeable. Our big guys can run the floor, which is going to help us defensively in the press game.
“We’re going to change defenses a lot — every dead ball, every free throw situation. We’re going to play multiple defenses. And we’ve got to score the ball in transition. But we’ve got to get out of the helter skelter part of it. We’ve got to be structured.”
Bentzler has three goals.
“I think realistically we need to look at having a winning season,” he said. Taylor’s last winning season was 2015-16 under Basil Mawbey. “Absolutely the [Hoosier Heartland] Conference is within reach. Our sectional is decent. They moved Blackford in and Blackford will have one of the best, if not the best player in the state [Luke Brown, who averaged 35 ppg last season].
“We’ve got a chance to be pretty good, how good, I don’t know. You’ve got to have realistic expectations — a winning season … I think we can win the conference championship and then you go to the state tournament. Those first two are very realistic for us.”
