FRANKTON — Taylor's boys basketball team beat Frankton 60-53 Wednesday night for its first 1-0 start since the 2008-09 season.
The Titans led 19-9 after the first quarter, 35-27 at halftime and 45-44 after the third quarter. Mekhi McGee scored eight points in the fourth quarter to help the Titans bring home the win.
McGee finished with a game-high 20 points. Baris Moore had 15 points, Misaiah Bebley had 12, Jay Patterson had six and Javionne Harris had four. Moore and Harris are freshmen who were making their high school debuts.
Colin Gardner led Frankton with 19 points.
The Eagles had beaten the Titans 10 straight times since the 2012-13 season. Nine of those wins came in season-opening games.
Taylor hosts Maconaquah on Saturday for its home opener.
