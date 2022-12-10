In a boys basketball game filled with momentum changes and emotional highs and lows, Taylor and Northwestern each took turns asserting their will. Northwestern landed a huge blow 9 seconds before the end of regulation when Mario Reed hit a 3-pointer out of an inbounds play to tie the game at 45-all.
That was a potentially game-turning momentum shift. But the Titans didn’t let it become one. Taylor scored the first four points of overtime on buckets by Jay Patterson and Mekhi McGee and never let Northwestern tie or shoot ahead in the bonus session as the Titans emerged with a 59-51 victory on the Tiger court.
“They fought all night,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said. “This was a rock fight. County rivalries — it’s just a really fun game to be a part of and I’m glad that our guys are starting to get a little bit more comfortable every time we’re able to play in a big-game environment like this.”
Taylor got lifts up and down the lineup. McGee scored a team-high 14 points and had six rebounds. Cody Groves scored 11 points, all in the second half. Patterson and Baris Moore scored eight each, Misaiah Bebley scored six points — four of which came in OT — and Javionne Harris and Kaiden Blaine combined for seven points off the bench as the Titans moved to 6-0 on the season.
Northwestern had the better of the action and had the tempo where it wanted it in the first half, taking a 14-10 lead after a quarter with Reed scoring 11 points that frame. Northwestern led 23-17 at halftime.
Taylor’s activity level started paying dividends in the second half and the Titans got the game closer to a tempo that suited them. Taylor forced seven Northwestern turnovers in the third quarter and outscored the home squad 17-8 in that quarter to take a 34-31 lead into the fourth. The Titans held the lead the entire fourth quarter until Reed tied it in the final seconds to force OT.
“There was a lot of resiliency,” Wonnell said. “There were so many discouraging momentum changes that it would have been really easy for our kids to just say, ‘Aw man, everything’s going their way, and now we’ve got to roll over and get beat.’ Especially what happened at the end of regulation. It was definitely deflating, like all the momentum in the world had changed sides. We were able to withstand that and come back with some mental toughness.”
Reed scored 19 points for Northwestern (3-2) and Koen Berry 17, including 12 over the fourth quarter and overtime. Berry took nine rebounds. Preston Sims added seven points including a 3-point play in overtime.
Northwestern assistant Mike Brazel coached the Tigers Friday and throughout the week after coach Jim Gish had to take time away following the death of his father on Monday.
“It’s been a tough one,” Brazel said. “The kids battled for [Gish]. He loves this team. Those kids love him. They laid it all on the floor out there for him.”
Brazel said that in the third quarter, Taylor’s press bothered Northwestern. Northwestern didn’t have control of the game after that.
“We didn’t want it to be a track meet so we had to be patient,” he said. “Then towards the end of the game, half-court defense started to break down on us. We allowed people to get into the paint. They put their head down and drove in; we quit taking the charge.
“And then we got a little impatient on the other end. Some 3-balls didn’t drop. We’ve got kids taking shots that those are their shots. They’re wide open and they didn’t go. I give credit to our kids. Our kids never quit, they kept battling right down to the end.”
Taylor is off to its best start in a generation or more.
“I’m just really proud of them,” Wonnell said. “If you look at our schedule, we’re 6-0 right now, we’ve played four [Class] 3A teams. We’re nowhere near where we need to be. I tell them every day there has never been a sectional championship or conference championship that was awarded on a good start. We’ve got to stay hungry and humble and keep fighting every single day and I think if we do that, we’re going to be a handful when it gets to the tournament.”
