Taylor’s boys basketball team held off visiting Sheridan’s late surge Friday night at Center Court for its third straight win, topping the Blackhawks 61-55 and improving to 3-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Ryley Gilbert hit a pair of free throws with 2:39 showing to give the Titans’ the game’s largest lead, 55-45, but Sheridan responded with an 8-0 run to get within 55-53 with 1:04 showing.
Taylor went 8 of 16 from the line on Friday but managed to knock down 4 of 6 in the final minute. When Josh Bowman missed his second attempt with :8.2 showing, the Blackhawks rebounded but the Titans managed to steal the ball back and Jaylen Harris converted a layup to secure the win.
“We’ve had several close games this year and we’ve found a way to win them,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “But we make it hard. We hit some free throws when we needed to, but we’ve been struggling at the free throw line. We were 5 of 19 in our last game.”
With the win, Taylor (7-8 overall) remains tied for second place in the HHC with Eastern at 3-1. Carroll is in the driver’s seat at 5-0.
Ty’Mon Davis netted four 3-pointers as he and Gilbert finished with 12 points each to pace the Titans, who also got 10 points from Josh Bowman and eight from Makhi McGee.
“We played nine kids and they all contributed,” Bentzler said. “Our scoring was incredible, three in double figures, one with eight. We’re learning to play together and playing team basketball. [Sheridan coach] Tod [Windlan] did a great job controlling the tempo with that 1-2-2, slowed us down a little bit.”
Sheridan (5-5, 1-2 HHC) put Taylor in a 12-4 hole out of the gate before a 10-2 Titan run capped with a Davis 3-pointer tied the game at 14-all. The Blackhawks went on to lead 20-18 at the first stop before Taylor turned the tide in the second quarter, outscoring Sheridan 17-8 to go up 35-28 at the half.
“To start the game, it was that same thing,” Bentzler said. “We’ve got that puncher’s mentality. We just punch until we see how hard we’re going to get hit. I wanted to let the kids play through that. We didn’t do a good job early guarding the ball and I was disappointed in that. But we got control at halftime and then they made a run and our kids responded again.”
Sheridan tied the game twice in the third quarter before taking a brief 40-38 lead. Davis hit from deep to open a 7-1 Taylor run followed by two hoops from McGee to close the frame with a 45-41 lead. The Titans opened the fourth with a 10-4 run to go up ten before Sheridan made its final surge.
