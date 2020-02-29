Tri-Central’s Michael Carr and Taylor’s Nathan Keene go after a rebound during the teams’ game Friday night at Center Court.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: TC beats Taylor for 15th victory
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central’s boys basketball team posted its 15th win of the season Friday night using all the attributes that got the Trojans this far throughout the season.
“They’re mentally tough,” TC coach Bill Bowen said after his squad overcame a fast start by Taylor to beat the Titans 66-58 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Center Court. “We got behind early, they just stayed the course. They defend solid and rebound; just battled. They really battled.”
Tri-Central is now 15-7 and has tripled its win total from last year.
“Other kids laid the foundation, they just didn’t reap the rewards of winning,” Bowen said. “These kids have really bought in.
“We’ve got two guys [Braxton Young and Michael Carr] that are three-year varsity players. [We have] great leadership. We have the little things that allow you to win 15 games.”
TC has won eight of its last nine games, and its 15 wins are the most since the 2005-6 team which went to the Class A state finals.
“It’s really gratifying,” Bowen said. “The kids bought in, worked hard, so it’s good to see the reward of those things.”
Friday night, the Trojans’ mental toughness was again tested, and TC’s players didn’t flinch.
Taylor got out to an 8-0 start on its senior night and later pushed its lead to 22-12 deep in the first quarter. TC cut the lead to 22-15 to end the quarter when Trojan guard Young hit a triple with 0:05 left.
In the second quarter, TC went on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 24-all with Devon Neff, Jake Chapman and Conner Hindman all scoring. TC later took its first lead at 30-28 when Young again hit a 3-ball just 0:04 before the halftime buzzer.
The third quarter was air tight with two ties and two lead changes. Taylor struck last on a 3-pointer by Toric Spires with 0:15 left in the frame to trim TC’s lead to 48-47. Another Spires 3-ball tied the game with 6:43 left in the fourth but Taylor never took the lead and TC kept up its sharp play, getting points from six players in the final frame. The Trojans gradually put the game out of reach in the final three minutes.
“It didn’t happen right away,” Bowen said. “It was a grind. That’s what you have to do, you have to grind through a game, you have to grind through a season and they’ve learned that. We hit some timely shots, we rebounded the ball well. [Taylor] coach [Dennis] Bentzler had those guys well-prepared. They came out of the gate, took it to us. We just hung in there.”
Bowen said the Trojans switched from an early man-to-man defense into a zone. Taylor took five 3-pointers in the first quarter, eight in the second, 11 in the third and 12 in the fourth.
“It’s our M.O., it’s been like that most of the year,” Bentzler said. “We had Northwestern down big early. We’ve got a game plan, we executed well early, then as soon as we settle into the game, after a timeout things slow down a little bit .. we seem to struggle. Our kids held in there again, but down the stretch they did a much better job of getting the ball to the baseline and the middle against our zone and we settled for some long 3s.”
Taylor was 10 of 36 from 3-point territory, but relied on it more and more. Taylor was 7 of 23 from 3-land in the second half and 4 of 9 from 2-point territory.
“I thought we just shot ourselves out of the game,” Bentzler said. “We have a tendency to do that sometimes. The last six games we’ve had success with Toric going inside. [Shooting so many 3s] makes us easy to guard. They just did a much better job of them attacking our zone versus us attacking theirs.”
Tri-Central finished 5-3 in the HHC and Taylor finished 2-6.
Ryley Gilbert led Taylor (3-18) with 16 points. He scored 12 in the first quarter and found opportunities limited after that. Spires scored 14, Tyler Hall 10 and Josh Bowman nine. Hall took nine rebounds and Spires seven.
Chapman led TC with 20 points. Hindman found openings inside with good positioning and good passing and came away with 14 points. Young scored 10. Chapman and Hindman each grabbed seven rebounds.
