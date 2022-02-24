Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. High 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.