TC players set records in win
SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central seniors Jake Chapman and Caden Leininger had record-breaking nights as the Trojans beat the Indiana Deaf School 79-53 Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.
Chapman scored a career-high and gym-record 46 points on 23-of-31 firing from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from the line. That beat the old gym mark of 44 set by Kory Fernung in 1987 and matched by Bret Bailey in 1997.
Leininger notched a school-record 19 assists for the Trojans, bettering the old mark of 18.
The Trojans led 33-21 at halftime and pulled away in the second half. Jace Cassity added 12 points for TC.
TC upped its record to 12-8 before Friday’s season finale at Northfield. Indiana Deaf fell to 8-13.
Westfield tops Cassin boys hoops
WESTFIELD — The Westfield boys basketball team downed Cass 52-43 Wednesday night on the Shamrocks’ court in a recently scheduled game.
Westfield (18-6) has an enrollment size of 2,625, more than six times that of Cass’ 418, but the Kings (11-10) were able to keep it close for a lot of the game. The contest was tied 12-all after one quarter and Westfield led 24-18 at halftime. The Shamrocks outscored the Kings 19-7 in the third to take a 43-25 lead into the fourth. The Kings won the final quarter 18-9.
Tristin Miller led the Kings with 20 points. Luke Chambers scored nine and Tyson Good had eight.
Alex Romack had 22 points to lead the Shamrocks. Cam Haffner scored 12. Westfield played without Purdue recruit Braden Smith, who was out with an injury.
Cass travels to Lafayette Central Catholic on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.