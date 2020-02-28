SHARPSVILLE – The Tri-Central boys basketball team improved to 14-7 with a 69-66 win over the visiting Liberty Christian Lions Thursday night in a game that went down to the final seconds.
Tri-Central junior Connor Hindman opened the game with a field goal putting Tri-Central on the board in the opening minute of the game. The Trojans controlled the tempo in the first quarter, using a 13-2 run to close the quarter up 21-10 on the visiting Lions.
The second quarter began with a Tri-Central steal and a layup by junior Holden Rayl, giving the Trojans a 13-point lead early in the second. It looked like the Trojans would keep control throughout the second quarter as they built a 16-point lead 30-14 midway through the quarter.
Tri-Central leading scorer sophomore Jake Chapman scored 13 for the Trojans in the first two quarters, however the Lions put together a 21-5 run, tying the score 35-35 by the end of the half.
“We had a lot of energy and we shot the ball really well in the first quarter. We cooled off a little bit in the second quarter, and they got some momentum,” said Trojan coach Bill Bowen. “The tide turned the other way and they were making shots.”
Lions leading scorer sophomore Christian Nunn led the offense for the visitors, scoring 18 points in the first half, just one shy of his season average per game.
The third quarter opened with two made field goals for the Lions and two turnovers for the Trojans, as the Lions took their first lead of the game with a 3 from senior Cade McCord.
Another Lions’ run followed, this one 12-3, putting the visitors up nine 47-38 with four minutes left to play in the third, forcing a Trojan timeout.
The game of runs continued as the Trojans scored nine straight out of the timeout to tie the game again, this time at 47 apiece, with just over one minute to go in the third period.
A field goal by senior Braxton Young gave the lead back to TC at the end of the third, 51-49.
Tri-Central senior Devon Neff had a solid start to the fourth quarter making a 3, then taking a steal on the other end, leading to free throws for the Trojans. Neff went one for two from the stripe as the Trojans extended their lead to six, 55-49, two minutes into the final quarter.
“Overall, we shot it pretty well. We shared the ball really well, and we played adequate team defense down the stretch,” said Bowen. “Turnovers were a concern at halftime, but we only had four turnovers in the second half. We took really good care of the ball.”
The Lions would get as close as two in the final minutes of the fourth with back to back 3s by McCord, but the Trojans made some critical free throws to keep the lead down the stretch.
“It was a lot of mental toughness,” said Bowen. “That’s been a real strength of ours this year. It showed a lot of character for our kids, and I’m really proud of them in that regard.”
Chapman led the Trojans with 22 points.
