Kokomo center Flory Bidunga is fouled by Anderson’s Ja’Quan Ingram as Bidunga soars in for a dunk attempt during the first quarter of the teams’ game Friday, Feb. 18. Kokomo on Sunday, Feb. 20, learned it had received a bye in the upcoming Logansport Sectional.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the 112th annual Boys Basketball State Tournament.

Sectional games are scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 1, and run through Saturday, March 5.

KT-area teams are spread across seven sectionals. In Class 4A, Kokomo is part of the Logansport Sectional. In Class 3A, Maconaquah is a sectional host and Western, Northwestern and Peru all head to Maconaquah. Also in Class 3A, Eastern heads to Norwell. In Class 2A, Cass is at Winamac, Carroll is at Western Boone and Tipton is a host and Taylor is at Tipton. And in Class A, Tri-Central heads to Wes-Del.

Kokomo received a bye in the Logan Sectional. The Wildkats (13-7) will face either Marion (7-12) or Harrison (15-6) in a semifinal game.

In the Maconaquah Sectional, which has seven teams, No. 6-ranked Peru (16-1) and Western (13-7) are matched in an opening-round game on Wednesday, March 2. That game is preceded by Maconaquah (15-5) vs. defending sectional champion Twin Lakes (14-7). Northwestern received the sectional’s lone bye and will await the winner of Benton Central (12-9) vs. West Lafayette (4-17).

Eastern received a bye in the Norwell Sectional. The Comets likely will face No. 7-ranked Norwell (19-3), assuming the Knights defeat Heritage (4-16) in the opening round.

In the Winamac Sectional, Cass (10-9) is matched against Rochester (9-11) in the opener. In the Western Boone Sectional, No. 6-ranked Carroll (18-1) has a bye and will await the winner of Fountain Central (11-12) vs. Seeger (6-12).

In the Tipton Sectional, Tipton (14-6) and Taylor (9-9) meet in the opening round. And in the Wes-Del Sectional, Tri-Central (11-8) faces Liberty Christian (13-9) in the opener.

The following are for full brackets for the sectionals involving area teams.

Class 4A at Logansport

Game 1: Lafayette Jeff (18-4) vs. McCutcheon (6-13)

G2: Marion (7-12) vs. Harrison (15-6)

G3: Logansport (3-17) vs. G1 winner

G4: Kokomo (13-7) vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

Class 3A at Maconaquah

G1: Benton Central (12-9) vs. West Lafayette (4-17)

G2: Twin Lakes (14-7) vs. Maconaquah (15-5)

G3: Peru (16-1) vs. Western (13-7)

G4: Northwestern (9-9) vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G6: Championship

Class 3A at Norwell

G1: Heritage (4-16) vs. Norwell (19-3)

G2: Bellmont (11-9) vs. Mississinewa (8-12)

G3: Eastern (8-10) vs. G1 winner

G4: Oak Hill (16-4) vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

Class 2A at Winamac

Game 1: Rochester (9-11) vs. Cass (10-9)

G2: Delphi (3-17) vs. Winamac (8-11)

G3: North Newton (9-10) vs. G1 winner

G4: Rensselaer (8-12) vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

Class 2A at WeBo

G1: Western Boone (7-12) vs. Clinton Prairie (17-4)

G2: Fountain Central (11-12) vs. Seeger (6-12)

G3: Rossville (11-10) vs. G1 winner

G4: Carroll (18-1) vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

Class 2A at Tipton

G1: Madison-Grant (12-8) vs. Blackford (7-12)

G2: Tipton (14-6) vs. Taylor (9-9)

G3: Eastbrook (9-11) vs. G1 winner

G4: Sheridan (4-17) vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

Class A at Wes-Del

G1: Liberty Christian (13-9) vs. Tri-Central (11-8)

G2: Daleville (11-8) vs. Anderson Prep (1-19)

G3: Wes-Del (9-10) vs. G1 winner

G4: Cowan (2-15) vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

