Indianapolis Arsenal Tech’s first bucket Thursday night came off an offensive rebound by Terrell Adetunji. He supplied Tech’s second bucket as well — again after Tech extended a possession with an offensive rebound.
It was one of a handful of small advantages Tech’s boys basketball team earned, which the Titans turned into a big victory at Memorial Gym. Tech beat Kokomo 74-53 in a North Central Conference matchup.
2-6-20 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech boys basketball Kokomo's Jackson Richards puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s R.J. Oglesby works to get a shot off at the rim against Indianapolis Arsenal Tech on Thursday in Memorial Gym. Oglesby led Kokomo with 17 points and eight rebounds. Tech won 74-53.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-20 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech boys basketball Kokomo's Savion Barrett is fouled at the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-20 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech boys basketball Kokomo's Jarece Rogers shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-20 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech boys basketball Kokomo's R.J. Oglesby puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-20 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech boys basketball Kokomo's Jackson Richards heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-20 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech boys basketball Kokomo's Jarece Rogers shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-20 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech boys basketball Kokomo's Bobby Wonnell shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-20 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech boys basketball Bobby Wonnell loses control of the ball to an Arsenal Tech steal. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-20 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-20 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-20 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-20 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-20 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-20 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-20 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-20 Kokomo vs Arsenal Tech boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“The thing that killed us was offensive rebounding,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. “Some of that’s just fighting and hitting and playing really hard. I thought we started off decently, we played a good quarter-and-a-half or so. I remember a time it seemed like we had a 23-19 lead.”
The Wildkats (6-12, 2-5 NCC) led by that score with 4:06 left in the second quarter, but Tech (6-9, 4-3 NCC) got back-to-back 3-pointers from Marlon Hale and Mason Moore to take a 25-23 lead and the Titans led the rest of the way. Tech closed out the half on a 12-0 run and led 31-23 at halftime.
“They outran us on our makes,” Wonnell said, highlighting the speed and energy Tech plays with. “We didn’t do a very good job of getting back. We definitely didn’t do a very good job of keeping the ball in front of us and they killed us on the offensive glass so give them credit
“Going into the game we talked about the idea that we had to sprint back and make them play halfcourt basketball, we had to get to their first miss. If we could do those two things we felt like we would be in a decent position, but we just didn’t do those two things.”
Tech’s high activity level paid off. The Titans took 18 offensive rebounds to Kokomo’s 12, forced 18 turnovers while only committing eight, and all that meant more shots for the visitors. Tech hit 33 of 69 shots while Kokomo hit just 19 of 48.
“One of our focal points as a team was to stay locked in,” Tech coach Mosi Barnes said. “We watch a lot of film and [prioritize] being keyed in on their main players. For us, it’s also keeping good energy and staying positive through the course of the game.
“I knew [Wonnell] was going to have his guys ready to play. He does a really good job, especially offensively — they get good looks, and we knew we had to be ready to play.”
That meant focusing on Kokomo’s leading scorers Jackson Richards and Bobby Wonnell. Bobby Wonnell found space for 15 points but Richards was able to get just two buckets for four points. Those two were held to 6-of-22 shooting combined.
Post player R.J. Oglesby led the Kats with 17 points and eight rebounds. He had seven offensive rebounds with four buckets scored directly off rebounds. Freshman Shayne Spear added eight points. Richards had seven rebounds and Bobby Wonnell four assists.
Moore scored 15 points and hit three of Tech’s six 3-pointers. Adetunji scored 13 points and Evan Turner 10. Turner’s steal and jam with 5:25 left put Tech up 60-42 as the Titans’ 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter put the game on ice.
“They played hard and they played well,” Bob Wonnell said. “These are games that we should be able to try to compete better in and win.
“If we sat there and watched it, charted their passing on possessions, it wasn’t like they were moving the ball [with] multiple reversals or something like that. They were moving the ball to a quick guy who would drive it or maybe shoot it and get an offensive rebound. We aren’t moving our feet, we aren’t hitting [to block out] and trying to get the first miss. It’s just disappointing.”
