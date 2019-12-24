Kokomo’s boys basketball team will host the inaugural Phil Cox Memorial Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Class 4A No. 10-ranked South Bend Adams (7-0) and Class 3A No. 4 Connersville (7-0) headline the eight-team field.
Friday’s schedule shows four games, all in Memorial Gym. The first session has Connersville vs. South Bend Washington (3-5) in the 10 a.m. opener followed by Valparaiso (5-1) vs. Jeffersonville (3-3). The second session has South Bend Adams (7-0) vs. Franklin Central (4-1) at 6 p.m. followed by Eastern (5-1) vs. Kokomo (3-4) at approximately 8 p.m. It will mark the first Eastern-Kokomo matchup since the 1996 Kokomo Sectional.
Saturday’s schedule shows eight games — five in Memorial Gym and three in the adjacent IUK gym.
Several other KT-area boys teams have games later this week. The following is a rundown.
• Taylor has a road game against Rochester on Friday. The JV game is at 6 p.m.
• Maconaquah hosts Miami County’s holiday tourney on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s schedule shows Mac vs. North Miami at 6 p.m. followed by Peru vs. Caston. The consolation game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday and the championship is planned for 8 p.m. Saturday.
• Clinton Central’s holiday tourney is Friday and Saturday. Friday’s opening round has Clinton Prairie vs. Tri-Central at 6:30 p.m. followed by Carroll vs. Clinton Central. The teams return Saturday with the consolation game at 6:30 p.m. followed by the title game.
• Tipton plays in Covenant Christian’s tourney Friday. The Blue Devils face Traders Point Christian at 10:45 a.m. Grove City Christian (Ohio) and Covenant Christian are in the other semifinal. The consolation is at 4 p.m. and the title game is at 7:30 p.m.
• Western has a pair of home games Saturday. The Panthers face Union County at 9 a.m. and Sheridan at 6:30 p.m.
• Cass plays Rochester at 3:40 p.m. Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
