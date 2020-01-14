This week’s area boys basketball schedule shows a typically heavy Friday night, but a light Saturday with only three games.
The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
FRIDAY
Kokomo at Harrison
Northwestern at Tipton
Pioneer at Cass
+ Clinton Central at Taylor
+ Eastern at Delphi
+ Tri-Central at Rossville
+ Peru at Maconaquah
+ Clinton Prairie at Carroll
SATURDAY
Western at Taylor
Logansport at Cass
Carroll at Pioneer
+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheaders; girls games at 6 p.m. with exception of Peru-Mac (6:15)
