Kokomo BBB Wonnell

Kokomo's Bobby Wonnell shoots during the Kats' game against Harrison on Friday.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

This week’s area boys basketball schedule shows a typically heavy Friday night, but a light Saturday with only three games.

The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

FRIDAY

Kokomo at Harrison

Northwestern at Tipton

Pioneer at Cass

+ Clinton Central at Taylor

+ Eastern at Delphi

+ Tri-Central at Rossville

+ Peru at Maconaquah

+ Clinton Prairie at Carroll

SATURDAY

Western at Taylor

Logansport at Cass

Carroll at Pioneer

+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheaders; girls games at 6 p.m. with exception of Peru-Mac (6:15)

