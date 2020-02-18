The Hoosier Conference crossover games on Friday top this week’s area boys basketball schedule.
The crossover games pit East Division teams vs. West Division teams to determine conference finishes. The championship has Hamilton Heights at Lafayette Central Catholic.
The other matchups are: Northwestern at Twin Lakes in the third-place game; Tipton at West Lafayette in the fifth-place game; Cass at Rensselaer in the seventh-place game; and Western at Benton Central in the ninth-place game.
The following is this week’s full area schedule.
TODAY
• Northwestern at Rossville
• Alexandria at Eastern
• Taylor at Elwood
• Tipton at Oak Hill
• Caston at Cass
• Carroll at Frankfort
• Northfield at Maconaquah
FRIDAY
• Anderson at Kokomo
• Northwestern at Twin Lakes
• Western at Benton Central
• Carroll at Taylor
• Tipton at West Lafayette
• Cass at Rensselaer
• Clinton Prairie at Tri-Central
• Maconaquah at Manchester
• Rochester at Peru
SATURDAY
• Fort Wayne North at Kokomo
• Western at Lafayette Catholic
• Madison-Grant at Eastern
• Peru at Taylor
• Tipton at Frankfort
• Clinton Central at Carroll
• Culver Academy at Maconaquah
