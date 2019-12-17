Tipton’s boys basketball team (6-0) will look to continue its hot start when it hosts Maconaquah (1-2) tonight. It’s one of three boys basketball games in the area tonight.
The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Alexandria at Taylor
Maconaquah at Tipton
6:15 — Peru at Tipp. Valley
FRIDAY
Hamilton Heights at Western
Maconaquah at Northwestern
Cass at Tipton
Kokomo at Marion +
Sheridan at Eastern ++
Taylor at Delphi ++
Tri-Central at Clinton Central ++
Carroll at Rossville ++
SATURDAY
4:30 — Kokomo vs. Warsaw +++
Northwestern at Elwood
Tipton at Westfield
Tri-Central at Madison-Grant
Maconaquah at Logansport
6:15 — Eastbrook at Eastern
6:15 — Southwood at Peru
+ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6:30 p.m.
++ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6 p.m.
+++ Varsity only, at Grace College
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.