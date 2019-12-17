Tipton’s boys basketball team (6-0) will look to continue its hot start when it hosts Maconaquah (1-2) tonight. It’s one of three boys basketball games in the area tonight.

The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Alexandria at Taylor

Maconaquah at Tipton

6:15 — Peru at Tipp. Valley

FRIDAY

Hamilton Heights at Western

Maconaquah at Northwestern

Cass at Tipton

Kokomo at Marion +

Sheridan at Eastern ++

Taylor at Delphi ++

Tri-Central at Clinton Central ++

Carroll at Rossville ++

SATURDAY

4:30 — Kokomo vs. Warsaw +++

Northwestern at Elwood

Tipton at Westfield

Tri-Central at Madison-Grant

Maconaquah at Logansport

6:15 — Eastbrook at Eastern

6:15 — Southwood at Peru

+ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6:30 p.m.

++ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6 p.m.

+++ Varsity only, at Grace College

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you