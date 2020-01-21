BOYS BB: This week's area schedule

Western guard Avery Hayes passes the ball during the Panthers' 36-31 victory over Oak Hill on Jan. 3.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Western’s boys basketball team will look to carry its hot play into a pair of home games this week.

Winners of six in a row, the Panthers have games against Sectional 20 rival Maconaquah on Friday and against Eastern on Saturday. Western and Eastern will resume their series following a four-year break. The schools last played in the Mid-Indiana Conference’s final season.

Eastern hosts Clinton Prairie on Friday. Prairie and Rossville share the Hoosier Heartland Conference lead with 4-0 records and Eastern is one game back at 3-1.

The following is this week’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

FRIDAY

Muncie Central at Kokomo

+ Cass at Northwestern

+ Maconaquah at Western

+ Clinton Prairie at Eastern

+ Carroll at Tri-Central

6:15 p.m. — Frankfort at Peru

SATURDAY

Eastern at Western

Taylor at Cass

Peru at Tipton

Maconaquah at Frankton

Faith Christian at Carroll

+ Preceded by varsity girls games at 6 p.m.

