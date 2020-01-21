BOYS BB: This week's area schedule

Western’s boys basketball team will look to carry its hot play into a pair of home games this week.
Winners of six in a row, the Panthers have games against Sectional 20 rival Maconaquah on Friday and against Eastern on Saturday. Western and Eastern will resume their series following a four-year break. The schools last played in the Mid-Indiana Conference’s final season.
Eastern hosts Clinton Prairie on Friday. Prairie and Rossville share the Hoosier Heartland Conference lead with 4-0 records and Eastern is one game back at 3-1.
The following is this week’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
FRIDAY
Muncie Central at Kokomo
+ Cass at Northwestern
+ Maconaquah at Western
+ Clinton Prairie at Eastern
+ Carroll at Tri-Central
6:15 p.m. — Frankfort at Peru
SATURDAY
Eastern at Western
Taylor at Cass
Peru at Tipton
Maconaquah at Frankton
Faith Christian at Carroll
+ Preceded by varsity girls games at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.