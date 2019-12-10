NW basketball Estle

Northwestern forward Mason Estle shoots over Western guard Evan Kretz during the Tigers’ 57-44 win Friday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. For more photos from the game, see kokomotribune.com.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

This week’s area boys basketball schedule is highlighted by conference games.

Kokomo begins North Central Conference play Friday at McCutcheon. Also that night, Eastern visits Tri-Central for both teams’ Hoosier Heartland Conference opener, Western visits Tipton in a Hoosier Conference East Division game, Cass hosts Hamilton Heights in another HC East game, and Maconaquah visits Wabash for a Three Rivers Conference game.

In another TRC game, Peru hosts Northfield on Saturday.

The following is this week’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

FRIDAY

Kokomo at McCutcheon +

Northwestern at Taylor +

Eastern at Tri-Central +

Western at Tipton

Hamilton Heights at Cass

Caston at Carroll

6:15 — Mac at Wabash

SATURDAY

Kokomo at Lebanon

Northwestern at Lafayette CC

Rossville at Western

Tipton at Sheridan

Cass at Frankfort

6:15 — Eastern at Southwood

6:15 — Oak Hill at Mac

6:15 — Northfield at Peru

