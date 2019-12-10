This week’s area boys basketball schedule is highlighted by conference games.
Kokomo begins North Central Conference play Friday at McCutcheon. Also that night, Eastern visits Tri-Central for both teams’ Hoosier Heartland Conference opener, Western visits Tipton in a Hoosier Conference East Division game, Cass hosts Hamilton Heights in another HC East game, and Maconaquah visits Wabash for a Three Rivers Conference game.
In another TRC game, Peru hosts Northfield on Saturday.
The following is this week’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
FRIDAY
Kokomo at McCutcheon +
Northwestern at Taylor +
Eastern at Tri-Central +
Western at Tipton
Hamilton Heights at Cass
Caston at Carroll
6:15 — Mac at Wabash
SATURDAY
Kokomo at Lebanon
Northwestern at Lafayette CC
Rossville at Western
Tipton at Sheridan
Cass at Frankfort
6:15 — Eastern at Southwood
6:15 — Oak Hill at Mac
6:15 — Northfield at Peru
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.