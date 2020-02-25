Following Sunday’s sectional draw, boys basketball teams are set for the final week of the regular season.
The following is the area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
• Northwestern at Oak Hill
• Western at Carroll
• Wabash at Eastern
• Twin Lakes at Cass
• 6:15 — Taylor at Maconaquah
WEDNESDAY
• Tri-Central at Taylor
THURSDAY
• Eastern at Carroll
• Tipton at Lapel
• Liberty Christian at Tri-Central
FRIDAY
• Huntington North at Kokomo
• Madison-Grant at Taylor
• Cass at Lafayette Catholic
• 6:15 — Maconaquah at Rochester
• 6:15 — Wabash at Peru
