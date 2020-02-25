Cass Eurit

Following Sunday’s sectional draw, boys basketball teams are set for the final week of the regular season.

The following is the area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

• Northwestern at Oak Hill

• Western at Carroll

• Wabash at Eastern

• Twin Lakes at Cass

• 6:15 — Taylor at Maconaquah

WEDNESDAY

• Tri-Central at Taylor

THURSDAY

• Eastern at Carroll

• Tipton at Lapel

• Liberty Christian at Tri-Central

FRIDAY

• Huntington North at Kokomo

• Madison-Grant at Taylor

• Cass at Lafayette Catholic

• 6:15 — Maconaquah at Rochester

• 6:15 — Wabash at Peru

