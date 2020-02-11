NW BB Edwards

Northwestern's Eli Edwards puts up a shot during the Tigers' game against Maconaquah on Dec. 20.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Northwestern’s boys basketball team hosts Blackford tonight in a game that will feature two of the state’s top scorers.

The Tigers (14-3) are led by senior guard Tayson Parker, who scores 28.7 points per game. The Bruins (12-5) feature junior guard Luke Brown, who scores a state-best 33.2 ppg. When the teams met last year, the Tigers beat the Bruins 90-79 with Parker scoring 41 and Brown scoring 34.

Northwestern anticipates a possible sellout.

The following is this week’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

• Blackford at Northwestern

• Tipton at Eastern

• Peru at Twin Lakes

FRIDAY

• Kokomo at Richmond

• Western at Cass

• Tri-Central at Taylor

• Eastern at Elwood

• Carroll at Sheridan

• 6:15 p.m. — Maconaquah at Southwood

• 6:15 p.m. — Manchester at Peru

SATURDAY

• 1:30 p.m. — NW at Rossville +

• 3 p.m. — Maconaquah at Pioneer +

• Taylor at Eastern

• Tri-Central at Faith Christian

• Carroll at Twin Lakes

• 6:15 p.m. — Western at Peru

+ Games moved up to afternoon to avoid conflicts with NW and Pioneer playing in girls basketball regionals

