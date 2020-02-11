Northwestern’s boys basketball team hosts Blackford tonight in a game that will feature two of the state’s top scorers.
The Tigers (14-3) are led by senior guard Tayson Parker, who scores 28.7 points per game. The Bruins (12-5) feature junior guard Luke Brown, who scores a state-best 33.2 ppg. When the teams met last year, the Tigers beat the Bruins 90-79 with Parker scoring 41 and Brown scoring 34.
Northwestern anticipates a possible sellout.
The following is this week’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
• Blackford at Northwestern
• Tipton at Eastern
• Peru at Twin Lakes
FRIDAY
• Kokomo at Richmond
• Western at Cass
• Tri-Central at Taylor
• Eastern at Elwood
• Carroll at Sheridan
• 6:15 p.m. — Maconaquah at Southwood
• 6:15 p.m. — Manchester at Peru
SATURDAY
• 1:30 p.m. — NW at Rossville +
• 3 p.m. — Maconaquah at Pioneer +
• Taylor at Eastern
• Tri-Central at Faith Christian
• Carroll at Twin Lakes
• 6:15 p.m. — Western at Peru
+ Games moved up to afternoon to avoid conflicts with NW and Pioneer playing in girls basketball regionals
