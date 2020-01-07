Eastern basketball Monize

Eastern's Ethan Wilcox puts up a shot against Kokomo during the teams' game in the Phil Cox Memorial Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 at Memorial Gym.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

This week’s area boys basketball schedules includes a pair of games tonight: Maconaquah visits Eastern for a non-conference game and Peru visits North Miami for a Three Rivers Conference game. Peru is off to a 3-0 start in the conference.

This week’s schedule includes seven girls-boys varsity doubleheaders including six on Friday.

The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Maconaquah at Eastern

6:15 — Peru at North Miami

FRIDAY

Northwestern at Hamilton Heights

Yorktown at Tipton

+ Logansport at Kokomo

+ West Lafayette at Western

+ Rossville at Taylor

+ Clinton Central at Eastern

+ Sheridan at Tri-Central

+ Delphi at Carroll

6:15 — Oak Hill at Peru

SATURDAY

Logansport at Western

Northwestern at Clinton Central

Taylor at Mississinewa

Oak Hill at Eastern

Tri-Central at Lakeland Christian

+ Kokomo at F.W. Northrop

6:15 — Cass at Peru

+ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls games start at 6 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you