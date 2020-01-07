This week’s area boys basketball schedules includes a pair of games tonight: Maconaquah visits Eastern for a non-conference game and Peru visits North Miami for a Three Rivers Conference game. Peru is off to a 3-0 start in the conference.
This week’s schedule includes seven girls-boys varsity doubleheaders including six on Friday.
The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Maconaquah at Eastern
6:15 — Peru at North Miami
FRIDAY
Northwestern at Hamilton Heights
Yorktown at Tipton
+ Logansport at Kokomo
+ West Lafayette at Western
+ Rossville at Taylor
+ Clinton Central at Eastern
+ Sheridan at Tri-Central
+ Delphi at Carroll
6:15 — Oak Hill at Peru
SATURDAY
Logansport at Western
Northwestern at Clinton Central
Taylor at Mississinewa
Oak Hill at Eastern
Tri-Central at Lakeland Christian
+ Kokomo at F.W. Northrop
6:15 — Cass at Peru
+ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls games start at 6 p.m.
