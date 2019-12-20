The North Central and Hoosier Heartland conferences have girls-boys basketball doubleheaders tonight.
In the NCC, Kokomo visits Marion. The girls game starts at 6:30 p.m. with the boys to follow. And the HHC has Sheridan at Eastern, Taylor at Delphi, Tri-Central at Clinton Central, and Carroll at Rossville. All four of those doubleheaders start with 6 p.m. girls games.
Tonight’s boys schedule also offers a pair of Hoosier Conference East Division games — Hamilton Heights at Western and Cass at Class 2A No. 6-ranked Tipton. There’s also Maconaquah at Northwestern in a matchup of Sectional 20 teams.
The following is this week’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TONIGHT
Hamilton Heights at Western
Maconaquah at Northwestern
Cass at Tipton
Kokomo at Marion +
Sheridan at Eastern ++
Taylor at Delphi ++
Tri-Central at Clinton Central ++
Carroll at Rossville ++
SATURDAY
4:30 — Kokomo vs. Warsaw +++
Northwestern at Elwood
Tipton at Westfield
Tri-Central at Madison-Grant
Maconaquah at Logansport
6:15 — Eastbrook at Eastern
6:15 — Southwood at Peru
+ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6:30 p.m.
++ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6 p.m.
+++ Varsity only, at Grace College
