The North Central and Hoosier Heartland conferences have girls-boys basketball doubleheaders tonight.

In the NCC, Kokomo visits Marion. The girls game starts at 6:30 p.m. with the boys to follow. And the HHC has Sheridan at Eastern, Taylor at Delphi, Tri-Central at Clinton Central, and Carroll at Rossville. All four of those doubleheaders start with 6 p.m. girls games.

Tonight’s boys schedule also offers a pair of Hoosier Conference East Division games — Hamilton Heights at Western and Cass at Class 2A No. 6-ranked Tipton. There’s also Maconaquah at Northwestern in a matchup of Sectional 20 teams.

The following is this week’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TONIGHT

Hamilton Heights at Western

Maconaquah at Northwestern

Cass at Tipton

Kokomo at Marion +

Sheridan at Eastern ++

Taylor at Delphi ++

Tri-Central at Clinton Central ++

Carroll at Rossville ++

SATURDAY

4:30 — Kokomo vs. Warsaw +++

Northwestern at Elwood

Tipton at Westfield

Tri-Central at Madison-Grant

Maconaquah at Logansport

6:15 — Eastbrook at Eastern

6:15 — Southwood at Peru

+ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6:30 p.m.

++ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6 p.m.

+++ Varsity only, at Grace College

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0