Taylor's boys basketball team has a home game tonight as scheduled, but Taylor announced Thursday a change in opponents.
Taylor will host Indianapolis Manual tonight instead of Delphi after Delphi had to postpone.
Western and Tri-Central also adjusted their schedules for tonight after their scheduled opponents had to back out. Western is hosting Lebanon instead of playing at Hamilton Heights while TC is hosting Randolph Southern instead of Lakeland Christian.
In another change from original plans, the Marion-Kokomo matchup tonight is boys only instead of a girls-boys doubleheader. Kokomo's girls team had to back out of its weekend games.
The following is the area boys schedule for tonight and Saturday. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All schools are operating under different levels of limited capacities.
TONIGHT
• Marion at Kokomo
• Lebanon at Western
• Indy Manual at Taylor
• Eastern at Maconaquah
• Tipton at Cass
• Randolph Southern at Tri-Central
SATURDAY
• Mississinewa at Kokomo
• Frankfort at Western
• Westfield at Tipton
• Madison-Grant at Tri-Central
• Logansport at Maconaquah
• 6:15 — Peru at Southwood
