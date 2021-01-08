The first full weekend of the new year for boys basketball shows plenty of games in the area.
The highlight of the weekend is conference games tonight. In the North Central Conference, Kokomo visits Logansport. In the Hoosier Conference’s East Division, Northwestern hosts Hamilton Heights. And in the Hoosier Heartland Conference, Taylor is at Rossville, Tri-Central visits Sheridan, and Carroll is at Delphi.
The following is the area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. (+ Girls-boys doubleheaders; girls game at 6 p.m. ++ Varsity only at 7:30 p.m. +++ Varsity only at 6 p.m.)
TODAY
Western at West Lafayette
H. Heights at Northwestern
Taylor at Rossville
Tipton at Yorktown
Carroll at Delphi
Peru at Oak Hill
+ Kokomo at Logansport
++ Tri-Central at Sheridan
SATURDAY
Western at Logansport
Cl. Central at Northwestern
Mississinewa at Taylor
Eastern at Oak Hill
Peru at Cass
+ F.W. Northrop at Kokomo
+++ Wes-Del at Tri-Central
