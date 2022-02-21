The high school boys basketball season is down to the final week of the regular season.
The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Providence Cristo Rey at Taylor
TUESDAY
Western at Carroll
NW at Oak Hill
Wabash at Eastern
Madison-Grant at Taylor
Twin Lakes at Cass
6:15 — Peru at Maconaquah
WEDNESDAY
Arsenal Tech at Kokomo
Indiana Deaf at Tri-Central
THURSDAY
Eastern at Carroll
Tipton at Lapel
Cass at Westfield
FRIDAY
Huntington North at Kokomo
Tri-Central at Northfield
Cass at Lafayette CC
6:15 — Mac at Rochester
6:15 — Wabash at Peru
SATURDAY
Indy Riverside at Taylor
