Taylor vs Carroll BBB 03.jpg

Taylor's Mekhi McGee shoots in an HHC game against Carroll on Saturday, Feb. 19.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The high school boys basketball season is down to the final week of the regular season.

The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

MONDAY

Providence Cristo Rey at Taylor

TUESDAY

Western at Carroll

NW at Oak Hill

Wabash at Eastern

Madison-Grant at Taylor

Twin Lakes at Cass

6:15 — Peru at Maconaquah

WEDNESDAY

Arsenal Tech at Kokomo

Indiana Deaf at Tri-Central

THURSDAY

Eastern at Carroll

Tipton at Lapel

Cass at Westfield

FRIDAY

Huntington North at Kokomo

Tri-Central at Northfield

Cass at Lafayette CC

6:15 — Mac at Rochester

6:15 — Wabash at Peru

SATURDAY

Indy Riverside at Taylor

