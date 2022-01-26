Maconaquah’s boys basketball team will visit North Miami for a Three Rivers Conference game tonight. Maconaquah was scheduled to host the game, but its gym is still under repair following water damage. The Braves have yet to play a home game this season.
Maconaquah’s home game against Cass on Friday has been postponed and rescheduled for Feb. 12.
The following is this week’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
6:15 — Mac at North Miami
FRIDAY
Lafayette Jeff at Kokomo
Twin Lakes at Northwestern
Eastern at Rossville
Tipton at Hamilton Heights
Carroll at North White
6:15 — Peru at Whitko
+ Taylor at Sheridan
+ Tri-Central at Delphi
SATURDAY
Kokomo at Cass
Western at Clinton Prairie
Carroll at Northwestern
Frankton at Tri-Central
+ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6 p.m.
