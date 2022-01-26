Mac vs WHS BBB 06.jpg

Maconaquah's Brayden Betzner takes the ball around Western's Patrick Hobson during a game on Jan. 12, 2022, at Western.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Maconaquah’s boys basketball team will visit North Miami for a Three Rivers Conference game tonight. Maconaquah was scheduled to host the game, but its gym is still under repair following water damage. The Braves have yet to play a home game this season.

Maconaquah’s home game against Cass on Friday has been postponed and rescheduled for Feb. 12.

The following is this week’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

6:15 — Mac at North Miami

FRIDAY

Lafayette Jeff at Kokomo

Twin Lakes at Northwestern

Eastern at Rossville

Tipton at Hamilton Heights

Carroll at North White

6:15 — Peru at Whitko

+ Taylor at Sheridan

+ Tri-Central at Delphi

SATURDAY

Kokomo at Cass

Western at Clinton Prairie

Carroll at Northwestern

Frankton at Tri-Central

+ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6 p.m.

