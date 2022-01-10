The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. (+ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls at 6 p.m. ++ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls at 6:30 p.m.)
TUESDAY
Bethesda Christian at Tipton
WEDNESDAY
Maconaquah at Western
FRIDAY
Kokomo at Harrison
Northwestern at Tipton
Pioneer at Cass
+ Eastern at Delphi
+ Clinton Central at Taylor
+ Tri-Central at Rossville
+ Clinton Prairie at Carroll
++ Peru at Maconaquah
SATURDAY
Western at Taylor
Northwestern at Clinton Central
Tri-Central at Anderson Prep
Carroll at Pioneer
Logansport at Cass
Oak Hill at Maconaquah
6:15 p.m. — Warsaw at Peru
