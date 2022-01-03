KHS vs Brownsburg 11.jpg

12-30-21 Kokomo vs Brownsburg boys basketball Kokomo's Shayne Spear shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. (+ Denotes girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6 p.m.)

Tuesday

Western at Lafayette CC

Maconaquah at Eastern

6:15 — Peru at North Miami

Friday

Northwestrn at Hamilton Heights

Clinton Central at Eastern

6:15 — Oak Hill at Peru

+ Logansport at Kokomo

+ West Lafayette at Western

+ Rossville at Taylor

+ Sheridan at Tri-Central

+ Delphi at Carroll

Saturday

Logansport at Western

Clinton Prairie at Northwestern

Oak Hill at Eastern

Taylor at Mississinewa

Tri-Central at Wes-Del

Bethesda Christian at Tipton

6:15 — Cass at Peru

+ Kokomo at F.W. Northrop

