The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. (+ Denotes girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6 p.m.)
Tuesday
Western at Lafayette CC
Maconaquah at Eastern
6:15 — Peru at North Miami
Friday
Northwestrn at Hamilton Heights
Clinton Central at Eastern
6:15 — Oak Hill at Peru
+ Logansport at Kokomo
+ West Lafayette at Western
+ Rossville at Taylor
+ Sheridan at Tri-Central
+ Delphi at Carroll
Saturday
Logansport at Western
Clinton Prairie at Northwestern
Oak Hill at Eastern
Taylor at Mississinewa
Tri-Central at Wes-Del
Bethesda Christian at Tipton
6:15 — Cass at Peru
+ Kokomo at F.W. Northrop
