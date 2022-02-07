Here’s this week’s area boys basketball schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Twin Lakes at Maconaquah
TUESDAY
Taylor at Eastern
Blackford at Northwestern
McCutcheon at Cass
WEDNESDAY
Sheridan at Western
Clinton Central at Carroll
Oak Hill at Maconaquah
FRIDAY
Kokomo at Richmond
Western at Cass
Tri-Central at Taylor
Eastern at Elwood
Carroll at Sheridan
6:15 — Manchester at Peru
6:15 — Mac at Southwood
SATURDAY
Northwestern at Rossville
Taylor at Tipton
Cass at Maconaquah
Tri-Central at Faith Ch.
Carroll at Twin Lakes
6:15 — Western at Peru
