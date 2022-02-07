KHS vs MC BBB 04.jpg

Here’s this week’s area boys basketball schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Twin Lakes at Maconaquah

TUESDAY

Taylor at Eastern

Blackford at Northwestern

McCutcheon at Cass

WEDNESDAY

Sheridan at Western

Clinton Central at Carroll

Oak Hill at Maconaquah

FRIDAY

Kokomo at Richmond

Western at Cass

Tri-Central at Taylor

Eastern at Elwood

Carroll at Sheridan

6:15 — Manchester at Peru

6:15 — Mac at Southwood

SATURDAY

Northwestern at Rossville

Taylor at Tipton

Cass at Maconaquah

Tri-Central at Faith Ch.

Carroll at Twin Lakes

6:15 — Western at Peru

