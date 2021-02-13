Northwestern players Quentin Yeakel (24), Mario Reed (2) and Eli Edwards (32) celebrate after the Tigers beat Eastern 49-44 Saturday night for their first win of the season.
Tim Bath
BOYS BB: Tigers beat Comets for 1st victory
CLAY MAXFIELD
For the Kokomo Tribune
It was a close contest on Saturday night as Eastern's boys basketball team traveled to Northwestern to take on the Tigers in a Howard County clash.
In a game that had Northwestern using a stifling effort in the fourth to shut the door on the opposition, the Tigers notched their first win of the season with a final of 49-44.
2-13-21 Eli Edwards easily deflecting a rebound as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Zarson Stiner fouls Mario Reed giving him 2 shots at the line as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Eli Edwards shooting as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Quentin Yeakel steels the ball from Levi Mavrick giving Northwestern another shot as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Eli Edwards gets pressure from behind from Evan Monize as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Eli Edwards and Zarson Stiner scrambling for a lose ball as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Mario Reed shooting a 3 pointer as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Eli Edwards puts up a shot as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Quentin Yeakel loses control of the ball and draws a foul from Cayden Calloway as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Eli Edwards shoots at the line with about a minute left in the game as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Eli Edwards easily deflecting a rebound as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Zarson Stiner fouls Mario Reed giving him 2 shots at the line as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Eli Edwards shooting as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Quentin Yeakel steels the ball from Levi Mavrick giving Northwestern another shot as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Eli Edwards gets pressure from behind from Evan Monize as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Eli Edwards and Zarson Stiner scrambling for a lose ball as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Mario Reed shooting a 3 pointer as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Eli Edwards puts up a shot as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Quentin Yeakel loses control of the ball and draws a foul from Cayden Calloway as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-13-21 Eli Edwards shoots at the line with about a minute left in the game as Northwestern defeats Eastern in Saturday evenings boys basketball matchup 49-44. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tim Bath
The Tigers improved to 1-10 while the Comets dropped to 9-7 and saw a four-game winning streak snapped.
Northwestern held Eastern to just six points in the fourth including a defensive effort that didn’t allow a Comet score until 1:13 remaining in the game. This effort was just one of the many things that Tigers coach Jim Gish believed his team did well.
“It was a hard-fought defensive game,” said Gish. “We had some guys that hit shots at crucial times and we had a game where we took care of the basketball, which was a big deal for us."
Eli Edwards led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Mario Reed backed him with 11 points.
Eastern coach Mike Springer felt that his team’s inefficiency on the offensive end along with the Tiger’s numerous trips to the line combined for the Comets' loss.
“Northwestern does a good job running their offense. [It] was a back-and-forth game, but then we missed some shots that we normally hit. They’ve got some good free throw shooters and they sealed it from there once they got the lead,” he said.
Northwestern made 9 of 14 attempts from the charity stripe while Eastern was just 2 of 5.
Northwestern kept things close in the beginning stages of the game, scoring off of Reed's 3-pointer from the left wing that ultimately kept the Tigers in the game at the end of the first, 14 all.
The Comets ended the first half on a run, taking a six-point lead into halftime when Callum Brand made his presence in the paint felt after a baseline drive resulting in a score followed by a Brand offensive rebound that set up a Levi Mavrick bucket.
Mavrick and Brayden Richmond led Eastern in scoring with 11 points each.
Halftime adjustments and a slower offensive approach proved to be the Tigers' recipe for success as Gish touched on what went right for his team in the second half.
“It’s what Eastern’s defense gives you. We restricted some things that our guys could do in the second half in order for us to get the best possible shot. ... We had to work the basketball some and we had to hit those shots early so they couldn’t extend their lead anymore,” he said.
Northwestern built momentum off of a 12-10 third quarter that led into the final eight minutes of play when the Tigers opened the quarter on a 10-0 run.
A post up and baseline jumper from Northwestern’s Edwards combined with a floater from Reed made up part of the offensive flurry to start the fourth.
Despite the rocky start to the fourth, Eastern remained within striking distance in the final minutes of the game until Edwards forced a turnover and converted on an and-one play to seal the game for the Tigers' first win of the season.
Northwestern will look to ride the momentum of its victory on Tuesday when it hosts Rossville while Eastern will wait until Wednesday to get back on track when it travels to Taylor for a key Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
