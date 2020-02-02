On the heels of a narrow victory on Friday night, Northwestern’s boys basketball team found itself in a scrap in the early going before pulling away for a solid 53-40 win over visiting Carroll on Saturday night.
Sophomore post Eli Edwards spearheaded the Tigers’ attack in the opening quarter, scoring three buckets inside to stake the home squad to a 13-10 advantage following the opening quarter.
In the second stanza the host team reeled off eight straight points, highlighted by Tayson Parker’s power dunk off an alley-oop from Nathan Bennett to make it 21-10. At the halftime break Parker was beginning to warm up and Northwestern (13-3) opened a 12-point cushion, 26-14.
In the third quarter Parker tallied five more points while Bennett canned a pair of jumpers and Ben Beachy nailed a 3-pointer to up the margin to 17, 42-25, heading into the final quarter. In the final eight minutes of the physical matchup that saw both squads get chippy at times, Northwestern ground out the clock to pick up yet another win.
“Overall it was a good win,” said Tiger coach Jim Gish of his squad’s performance. “We had some guys with heavy legs which can be attributed to having a tough, physical game against a rival [Twin Lakes, Friday] night. We played well enough to get the win.”
Gish commented that getting Edwards involved down low was part of the game plan heading into the tilt with the visiting Cougars (9-6).
“Like I said, having a tough game the night before, our perimeter guys, particularly Tayson and Bennett, had heavy legs,” he stated. “So it was a great opportunity to work the ball down low and take some of the pressure off those guys outside.”
Parker, a bona fide Indiana All-Star candidate, again paced Northwestern, finishing with 19 points despite being the focal point of Carroll’s defense.
“Teams come out and focus on Tay,” Gish said. “He and Bennett did a good job considering the game the night before. They both really had to grind it out and as it was it was enough for us to earn the win. Now we get five days to get ready for a couple games next weekend.”
Gish went on to say he’s pleased with the direction the team is headed as the sectional are just a few weeks away.
“I feel like there are certain aspects of our team that have certainly gotten better as the season has gone on,” he noted. “We still have some things we need to get better at but overall we’re heading in the right direction and that’s what we are looking for.”
Edwards pitched in 12 points in a strong showing down low while Bennett netted 10 and had a pair of nifty passes including the alley-oop to Parker in the first half.
Carroll’s Aaron Atkisson led all scorers with 20 points with freshman Owen Duff contributing six in a solid performance.
