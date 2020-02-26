CONVERSE — Early on Tuesday night at Oak Hill, the host Golden Eagles had essentially shut down Northwestern senior standout Tayson Parker and had the Tigers’ boys basketball team reeling, almost landing an early knockout blow.
Almost.
But Parker, held to two first-quarter points, helped key several Northwestern pushes over the final three quarters on the way to a game-high 18 points and the Tigers’ supporting cast delivered key play after key play, resulting in a come-from-behind, 49-45 win to close the regular season.
Oak Hill (12-9) came out blazing, knocking down 8-of-10 first-quarter field goals, scoring at will inside and leading by as many as 14 points on the way to a 19-9 lead eight minutes in.
“It was kind of a gut check,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said. “We come out and lay an egg like that in the first quarter, that’s a lot of battling to do to come back and make a game of it.”
But that’s exactly what Northwestern (17-4) did. The Tigers clamped down defensively in the second frame, greatly reducing the Eagles inside opportunities and forcing six Oak Hill turnovers.
While Oak Hill managed to maintain a double-digit lead over the first 5:00 of the period, Parker netted four points in the span of :10 and tacked on a 3-pointer near the end of the period to fuel a 10-2 charge to finish the quarter and close the gap to 27-24 at the half.
Oak Hill’s bigs, 6-foot-7 Ryan Pederson and 6-5 Tristen Hayes, punished Northwestern early before the smaller Tigers adjusted and made it difficult for the pair to score. Hayes hit all three of his field goal attempts, including an and-one, in the first quarter and Pederson scored four of his six first-half points in the frame. The duo combined for four points the rest of the game.
“The Hayes kid is a load inside,” Gish said. “We had to figure some things out. Early in the game, he had seven in the first quarter and we hold him to eight [for the game]. We have to change things up a little bit there or he may go for 60.”
Mason Estle tied the game at 27-all with a free throw early in the second half, setting off a frenzied final two quarters that featured eight ties and seven lead changes.
Northwestern took its first lead on a Parker deuce, 31-29, with 5:45 to play in the third quarter, and led 38-36 before Clay McCorkle banked in a running 3-pointer from just inside mid-court as the buzzer sounded to put Oak Hill back on top, 39-38.
Despite Parker being taken out of rhythm much of the night thanks to an Oak Hill game plan heavy on keeping him from getting many clean looks, many other Tigers stepped up.
Parker forged the game’s final tie at 43-all on a free throw with 2:43 to play. Nathan Bennett put the Tigers up for good at 45-43, Ethan Kinney saved his only points of the night for the biggest time, swishing two free throws with :28 to play to make it 47-43, and Parker shut the door, following an Oak Hill basket with two free throws with :12 showing to account for the final score.
Eli Edwards finished with 10 points, Bennett added eight points and a team-best seven rebounds, and Gish pointed to Kinney’s free throws and a 15-foot baseline jumper from Estle at a key time as big plays at big times.
“That’s the only way to be a good team, for other guys to step up,” Gish said. “Tayson is such a key player on the opposition’s scouting report that they’re really going to commit a lot of defensive effort to him, and other guys have to do little things for us to have success. We had some guys step up.”
Northwestern meets West Lafayette in the opening round of the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional next Wednesday. The Red Devils have knocked the Tigers out of the sectional each of the past three seasons.
“It’s kind of become the norm,” Gish said of the Northwestern-West Lafayette postseason rivalry, going on to joke, “I don’t know why we watch the draw anymore, it seems like that’s what pops up each year.”
