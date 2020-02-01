The boys basketball state tournament is a month away, but the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional is shaping up as a good one. Entering the weekend, five of the seven teams had winning records.
Northwestern and Twin Lakes provided a preview Friday night of what to expect.
The squads battled through 22 lead changes and seven ties before the Tigers prevailed 51-48 in a physical game on their home floor.
“It’s a very balanced sectional,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said. “You play a team like Twin Lakes, and we know we’re going there for the sectional, we need to hold [serve] on our court. That was really important to us.”
Northwestern (12-3) has won five in a row while Twin Lakes (9-6) had a four-game winning streak snapped.
“Kent [Adams] does a great job with his kids and they’re well-coached and they’re a very good offensive team and defensive team. They showed that [Friday],” Gish said. “I thought it was a great basketball game.”
The game was tight throughout. The Tigers led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter. The Indians took a 20-15 lead at 3:20 of the second quarter, but the Tigers’ Ben Beachy hit a 3-pointer 20 seconds later — and from there, neither team led by more than four points the rest of the way.
The Tigers took a 24-22 lead into halftime and it was tied 33-all at the end of the third quarter.
Midway through the fourth quarter, it was 39-all and the teams proceeded to trade the lead eight times over the next two minutes. The great back-and-forth sequence saw Northwestern standout Tayson Parker start to take command after being hounded for three quarters.
The Indians went up 48-47 on Jace Stoops’ inside bucket at 2:01 — and the Indians followed with a steal. The Indians missed a shot at 1:10, but the Tigers committed a turnover at 1:04.
The Indians attempted to work clock, but the Tigers’ Ethan Kinney scooped up an errant Indian pass. Parker took the ball and the Indians fouled him at :35. He made both free throws for a 49-48 lead — the 22nd and final lead change.
Twin Lakes had two shots to re-take the lead, but they came up empty and Parker hit two more free throws at :10.2 to account for the final. The Indians missed a 3-pointer and two free throws in the closing seconds.
The Indians slowed Parker over the first three quarters by aggressively face guarding him, but the Indiana All-Star candidate became the aggressor in the fourth quarter with determined drives. He scored 14 of his game-high 29 points in the quarter.
“If you can face guard somebody and be that physical, it’s fairly effective,” Gish said with a smile when asked about the first three quarters.
As for the fourth quarter? “Tayson has a unique ability. He is a winner, doesn’t like to lose. If you like winning more than you hate losing, you find a way to get it done,” Gish said.
Parker repeatedly attacked the Indians’ defense in the fourth quarter. He scored twice at the rim and made 10 of 11 free throw attempts.
Nathan Bennett added 11 points for the Tigers and Eli Edwards had eight points and nine rebounds. Edwards, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, more than held his own against the Indians’ Stoops inside. The burly Indian post had eight points and six boards.
“I can’t say enough about a kid like Eli Edwards,” Gish said. “The Stoops kid is a senior; strong and physical and can score left shoulder [and] right shoulder. I thought Eli did a great job. He just battled.”
Overall, Gish credited all of his players for their defensive work against the Indians.
“They’re a good squad. They’re coming off a double-overtime win against a really good West Lafayette team and we knew it was going to be a battle. ... They throw 11 guys at you and by our scouting report, all 11 can score in some way,” Gish said.
Noah Johnston led the Indians with 16 points.
