Tipton guard Nolan Swan sails in for two points during the Blue Devils’ game at Northwestern on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Swan scored a game-high 24 points in Tipton’s 54-46 victory.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT
BOYS BB: Tipton beats NW to take control of HC East Division
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
On Jan. 27, Tipton’s boys basketball team will be right where it wants to be: at home, with a chance to wrap up a 4-0 run through the Hoosier Conference East Division and claim the top seed in its half of the league.
The Class 2A No. 14-ranked Blue Devils put themselves in a position to take the top spot with a composed 54-46 victory at Northwestern Friday night. The Blue Devils are 3-0 in the HC East and dealt Northwestern its first loss in the league, dropping the Tigers to 2-1 in the division.
Tipton's Jackson Money shoots with Cayden Greer posing some defence as Tipton defeats Northwestern 54-46 on Friday Jan.13, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tipton's Grady Carpenter jumps up for a pass with Connor Austin stopping it. Although northwestern recovered the ball Tipton defeats Northwestern 54-46 on Friday Jan.13, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tipton's Nolan Swan spins around to avoid Northwestern's Mario Reed as Tipton defeats Northwestern 54-46 on Friday Jan.13, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern's Koen Berry on a shot with Grady Carpenter defending as Tipton defeats Northwestern 54-46 on Friday Jan.13, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tipton's Grady Carpenter tries to drive inside with Connor Austin stopping him as Tipton defeats Northwestern 54-46 on Friday Jan.13, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern's Quentin Yeakel and Tipton's Jackson Money battle over the ball that ended in a jump ball as Tipton defeats Northwestern 54-46 on Friday Jan.13, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tipton's Jackson Money pulls in a rebound late in the game as Tipton defeats Northwestern 54-46 on Friday Jan.13, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Nolan Swan scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Blue Devils, and got Tipton rolling on the game’s decisive swing. He scored a bucket and a 3-pointer in the first two minutes of the second quarter, then teammate Jackson Money followed with a fastbreak hoop off a Northwestern turnover for a 7-0 run that put Tipton ahead 20-13 with 5:59 left before halftime. Tipton led the rest of the way.
“I always think when you go on the road, especially in a conference game like this, you’ve got to get control of this thing from the beginning,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “We emphasized that pretty hard.”
Tipton (10-3) never put Northwestern away, but Northwestern (5-4) never got as close as a possession down. The smallest the lead got after that was four points, three times in the middle quarters.
“First of all, it was a great team win and I thought from an offensive standpoint, our movement was superb,” Hawkins said. “What that did, it opened up some gaps for us to penetrate, ’cause you have to move that defense, that’s such a great defense by [Northwestern] coach [Jim] Gish so we really had to move the ball.
“And of course defensively I thought our zone and our man were good, but I thought the fact that we were playing on the road for a conference championship — in our mind, because every game is a conference championship game — to take three charges is really significant.”
Tipton’s lead grew as big as 13 points in the fourth quarter before Northwestern tightened the margin to five points at 48-43 with 1:30 left on a basket and free throw by Koen Berry.
The Blue Devils hit 18 of 35 shots. Jackson Money scored 10 points and was 5 for 5 from the field and Grady Carpenter scored eight points, all in the second half.
“We just didn’t defend,” Gish said. “We didn’t keep people in front of us. Our communication was really poor. Typically we’re jointed defensively and our guys really connect with what we’re trying to get done defensively, and [Friday] night we just didn’t do that. We didn’t defend like we have the previous eight games.
“As they built the lead — they’re obviously very good at scoring, they have a lot of scorers — then you do get stretched out a little bit and it’s harder to contain.”
Berry scored 10 of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers tried to claw back. Connor Bostic scored seven and Cayden Greer, Preston Simms and Connor Austin had six each.
“We didn’t make free throws, and that was a key,” Gish said. Northwestern was 5 of 12 from the line, including 3 of 9 in the fourth quarter. “And again, you’ve got to get stops. I’m not sure we strung two stops together the whole night. It didn’t feel like it. We always try to get three stops in a row and I’m not sure we got two.”
Tipton sealed the game up at the line. The Blue Devils hit 11 of 13 freebies in the fourth quarter, including a perfect 8 of 8 from Swan. They also got the defensive contributions they needed.
“We inserted Sam Quigley in, a sophomore,” Hawkins said. “Everybody else has had an opportunity and Quig came in, took the charges, made the free throws [4 of 4] and had five steals. And the biggest thing is it benefits moving the ball because when he’s out there with Grady and Nolan, he helps with that and that gives Jackson some other opportunities he needs without having to worry about handling it.
“So I think we did a great job with defense, and the people that played I thought really contributed, and Quigley was a major factor in there defensively. Nolan’s offensive performance obviously was very stellar.”
