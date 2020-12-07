Tipton’s boys basketball team is getting off to a late start this season. In addition to having eight football players who weren’t in position to join the squad until mid-November, just when the Blue Devils were gearing up for the new season, they had to stop.
A player was injured in practice and needed surgery. At that point he was tested for COVID-19 and turned out to be positive, so the entire team had to halt practice and quarantine.
Tipton had to shelve practice for 14 days. With a delayed start to the season and some personnel who aren’t available yet due to injuries, the Blue Devils are focused on being at their best at the end of the season.
“I think it’s a season where a lot of times, you talk about how important it is to win in November — if there’s ever been a season you’re hoping to put it together by the tournament [it’s this one],” second-year coach Cliff Hawkins said. “Our only focus is what daily improvement can we make collectively and individually.”
Tipton is scheduled to open Tuesday against Elwood.
Once the Blue Devils get moving, Hawkins thinks they have some collective qualities of which he can make use.
“The football guys did get in three or four days [of practice] before we had the COVID situation,” he said. “This is a very hard-nosed, competitive, aggressive group of guys with lots of team speed. We’re going to be a team that I think will constantly fight and work and work and work. We’re excited about what they can do.”
Tipton went 19-7 last season and ended the campaign with a loss to Blackford in the sectional final. Four of the five leading scorers were seniors last season. This year’s team returns several role players, but not a lot of proven firepower.
Nate Powell is the leading returning scorer and gives the Blue Devils an anchor as Hawkins called him a “tremendous defender and rebounder.” The 6-foot-3 junior inside player averaged 7.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Three seasoned seniors strengthen the backcourt: 5-11 guard Mylan Swan (5.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.2 assists); 5-10 guard Jayce Edwards (3.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg); and 5-10 guard Sam Edwards (2.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg). Powell, Swan and Sam Edwards each played every game last season.
Other seniors include 6-2 inside player Quinten Sloan (1.2 ppg in six games last season) and 6-2 small forward Drew Pearce.
Juniors include 6-7 post Sam Ridgeway (1.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg in nine games) and 6-1 wing Aden Tolle. Sophomore Eli Carter, a 5-8 point guard, and freshman Nolan Swan, a 5-9 point guard, may also mix in. Hawkins said Ridgeway has made big improvements since last season.
With so many players taking on much larger roles, this team will play differently than last season’s.
“It changes a little bit because last year we had two of our leading scorers in [Ben] Humrichous and Nate Wolfe, they’re gone. And we had some other good seniors as well,” Hawkins said.
“We play a lot of pressure defense so we want to play a lot of pressure offense, as I call it. We want to move up the floor quickly. We want to get you, not so much in a running game, but the transition game.”
Hawkins said the goal is that if opponents don’t work hard in transition, they’ll have problems. The Blue Devils intend to stress defenses in the half court as well.
“I think we’ll find that we have a team that will play a little more inside-out this year and also a team that will attack the basket with opportunities to attack the basket with their speed,” Hawkins said. “It’ll be interesting to see how we evolve once we really get to put our team out there.”
He has an idea of what he expects the Blue Devils to play like once they get their footing.
“We’ll be a team that’s got to improve every day in practice and games,” Hawkins said. “By the turn of the new year, if we can stay healthy and COVID-free, I think we’ll be a very hard team to play against.
“We will go after it on the defensive end.”
