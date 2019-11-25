Eight sectional championships. Three regional crowns.
That’s the hardware Tipton’s boys basketball program has raked in dating back to the 2007-08 season, a span in which no squad lost more than nine games in a season.
You could say the Blue Devils have certainly forged a winning mentality and an expectation of success.
Fortunately for the program, so has their new coach.
Cliff Hawkins takes the reins from the departed Lou LeFevre. The longtime Indiana hoops mentor, who spent the past two years at North Miami, enters his 39th season of coaching sitting at No. 11 on the list of winningest active coaches with 497 victories. He led DeKalb to a Class 4A state runner-up finish in 2003.
“I think as you move along in a career there are certain places you have just always admired where they’ve done things very well and there’s a lot of passion and a lot of tradition,” Hawkins said of being drawn to the opportunity at Tipton. “Just a number of things appealed to me, but mostly that.”
Generally speaking, Hawkins likes what he’s seen on the practice floor. While there’s the usual mix of questions and concerns ahead of live games, he’s pleased with the direction the squad is moving.
“I think the thing that they are learning is to believe in themselves offensively and to play at a tempo that is difficult to defend,” Hawkins said. “We’ve got guys who want to play at a good pace and yet at the same time play smart with the basketball. What I like right now is their commitment to be the best that they can be.
“Part of the concern is you’re still trying to get your players exactly where they need to be in one spot so they can be successful. Obviously we could all use more time in Indiana to get ready for an opening game. But I think the positives far outweigh the concerns.”
Specifically, a team that graduated top player Carson Dolezal from last year’s 17-4 squad returns a big catalyst in 6-foot-8 senior Ben Humrichous.
Humrichous had a breakout junior campaign, finishing second on the team in scoring (12.9 points per game) and rebounding (4.95 per game) while swatting 67 blocked shots (3.1 per game). The KT All-Area second-team pick stroked a team-high 45 3-pointers, shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc and 54 percent overall from the field.
“He’s very versatile,” Hawkins said. “He has a variety of ways that he can score and he’s learning even more ways that he can score. He’s been working hard on his movement without the ball.
“He kind of plays all five positions actually,” Hawkins added. “Some of the stuff we run, we run him from the top, some stuff we run him from a lower stack, some stuff we run him from outside. He really does play a variety of areas.”
A pair of seniors, 6-3 Noah Wolfe and 6-2 Dalton Money, also return significant minutes and experience from last year’s squad. Wolfe scored 4.42 ppg and was the Devils’ leading rebounder at 5 boards per game while Money added 3.95 ppg.
Hawkins sees Wolfe as “just a terror on the court both offensively and defensively. He runs the floor extremely well and is a hard-nosed defender. And then Dalton continues just to get better every single day.”
Additionally, Hawkins pointed to Cory Vonfeldt, a 5-8 senior move in from Hamilton Heights, as “a good little point guard that really speeds the offense for us.”
Those four will play primary roles, according to Hawkins, with 5-11 juniors Sam and Jayce Edwards, 5-11 junior Mylan Swan and 6-3 sophomore Nate Powell all seeing significant playing time as well.
Sam Ridgeway, a 6-7 sophomore, and 5-10 senior Trevor Ramsey, who is recovering from a football injury, round out the roster.
“This is a very versatile team that can play inside-outside,” Hawkins said. “Noah is going to play inside but he can play outside. Ben can go inside-outside, and Dalton can too. Cory is the one who will direct the show [at the point] but most of these guys can play interchangeably and once they begin to realize this, they can be a very difficult team to guard.”
Tipton is in 2A Sectional 39, which features host Blackford, Taylor, Sheridan, Eastbrook and Madison-Grant. The Argylls edged the Devils 51-48 in last year’s opening round. Last year’s Sectional 39 champ, Alexandria, has moved into Sectional 40.
The Devils line up in the Hoosier Conference East Division with Hamilton Heights, Cass, Western and last year’s HC champ, Northwestern.
“Whenever I start a job, obviously I’m aware of who’s in our conference and on the schedule, but right now it’s really just about daily improvement and getting us in a position to do the process well enough to possibly play for some championships this year,” Hawkins said. “Right now, we’re pretty much focused on the Tipton Blue Devils and the next game. We know there are a lot of teams in their upcycle that will be very tough to beat.”
Tipton opens Tuesday, playing host to Tri-Central in the annual Pilgrim Cup game. Hawkins is no stranger to the game, as he coached Tri-Central in the 1980s.
