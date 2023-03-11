Once you’re through the sectional, there aren’t many gimmies left. Teams preparing for today’s regional have to confront tough opponents. Carroll and Tipton are headed to the Class 2A Lapel Regional, where they’ll face one opponent each for berths in the following weekend’s semistate round.
“At this point in time, everybody that’s left in the tournament’s a great opponent,” Carroll coach Adam Tussinger said. “You’re going to have to bring your best game and our guys are ready for that challenge.”
Tipton hits the floor first today. The No. 14 Blue Devils (18-6) face No. 3 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (23-3) at 4 p.m. Following that, No. 10 Carroll (22-4) meets No. 2 Wapahani (24-1) at 7 p.m.
“Really, when you get to this level, we’re a really good team and so are they,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “Teams that advance can shoot, handle and dribble the ball, and I think this game comes down to our understanding of how to guard certain actions that they have within their action — which we’ve prepared hard for — and also willing to do the physical thing of rebounding and blocking out harder than we’ve ever done it.”
Blackhawk Christian won the Class 2A state title two seasons ago and lost in a regional final last year (there are no regional finals this year, as the tournament has moved to one-game regional matchups and four-team semistates). Senior forward Josh Furst leads the Braves with 19.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Senior guard Gage Sefton adds 16 points and 4.9 assists and sophomore forward Kellen Pickett adds 13.2 points and 7.1 rebounds.
“They’re an outstanding team,” Hawkins said. “They have great size. Kellen Picket is their sophomore that’s 6-8, but I think he’s already 6-10. The guy inside is No. 13, Josh Furst, he’s a very physical, strong 6-6 player that is a very difficult matchup for us. And with all of that they have some outstanding perimeter players as well in Sefton and Jimmy Davidson and Isaac Smith.”
Tipton counters with a much smaller, guard-heavy lineup that includes junior Nolan Swan (19.1 points, 68 3-pointers), sophomore Grady Carpenter (15.2 points, 7.3 assists) and junior Jackson Money (11.2 points).
“We’re a perfect matchup to them from the standpoint that we’re both polar opposite types of teams,” Hawkins said. “The thing you have to remember, when you’re prepping to guard the other team is they have got to prepare to guard you. Who is willing to do the things that are needed to get the loose balls and rebounds and that type of thing? That’s going to be a premium in this game.”
Carroll’s matchup with Wapahani is another intriguing one. The Cougars like to have five weapons on the floor. They move great without the ball, scoring on cuts or by creating space for shooters, and in transition. Wapahani has its own method.
“They shoot the ball really well as a team,” Tussinger said. “They’re shooting almost 40% from 3 [38.9%], and I want to say almost 60% from 2 [57.2%]. They take really good shots, they’re a very fundamentally sound team, they can take care of the basketball. I believe they average less than 6 turnovers a game [5.7]. They work for an open shot.”
Wapahani’s leaders are guards Isaac Andrews (18 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists), and Aidan Franks (17.1 points), and 6-6 forward Nathan Nelson (11.9 points, 6.4 rebounds).
“Not that we’re just going to key in on those three guys, but we have to know where they are at all times,” Tussinger said. “We can’t allow uncontested open looks at the basket because they’re very good shooters. Our goal is to communicate well on the defensive end. Once the shot goes up, we have to finish possessions and not allow offensive rebounds.”
Once the Cougars grab rebounds, Tussinger said they have to “get out and go. They play a little more halfcourt, at least here recently, like wanting to run sets every play. If we can get out in transition a little bit I think it can benefit us.”
Pedro Velazco
CASS VS. N. JUDSON
Cass (18-7) faces a true road game at No. 11-ranked North Judson (23-3) at 2 p.m. Eastern time in the Class 2A North Judson Regional.
The Kings have been led all season by the 1-2 punch of Tyson Good and Luke Chambers.
Good, a 6-foot-6 guard, is a 1,200-point scorer for his career who is averaging 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists his senior season. Chambers, a 6-5 post, is nearly averaging a double-double at 16.3 points and 9.8 rebounds his senior season. Additionally, other Kings stepped up in the sectional when their top players struggled to score.
“I think that’s one of the biggest positive points for the team is if Tyson is struggling, someone else picks it up. If Luke is struggling, someone else picks it up,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “We’ve seen L.J. Hillis come up with some big games, we’ve seen Haden McClain come up with some big games, we’ve seen Keaton Lewellen come up with some big games. We’ve seen our fifth, sixth, seventh guy do some positive things for us. That’s a sign of a good team.
“We by no means have arrived by any means. It’s pretty neat getting an opportunity in a year the IHSAA changed formats to a one-game regional and you’ve got to win one game to get a title. I think we’re pretty evenly matched teams.”
The Bluejays are the champions of the Hoosier North Athletic Conference. They enter on a 13-game winning streak. The Kings enter on a seven-game winning streak. The Bluejays are making their second consecutive regional appearance.
“Everything concerns me about our next opponent,” Johnson said. “They’ve got a little bit of size and they’ve got some athleticism and some very good shooters. I think they’re coached very well. I know coach [Kent] Chezem personally and I have for many years. They’ll be coached very well and they’re willing to grind in. I think it’s going to be a battle of two teams that are very similar in their approach. Physically tough, tough mentalities and two teams where I think it’s going to be a heck of a regional game.”
Beau Wicker
PERU VS. DELTA
Peru upset No. 5 Oak Hill and No. 3 Norwell on back-to-back nights in winning the Class 3A Peru Sectional. The Bengal Tigers (17-7) will look to carry the momentum into their New Castle Regional game vs. Delta (17-9).
“We had to play well and extremely hard to beat both Oak Hill and Norwell. We’ll need to do that again. Just because Delta doesn’t have a top-five ranking doesn’t mean they can’t play very well,” Peru coach Eric Thompson said.
Delta beat Centerville, Hamilton Heights and New Castle in winning the New Castle Sectional.
“We’re very evenly matched,” Thompson said, noting it reminds him of Peru’s previous matchups with Delta. “When we won sectionals back to back in 2008 and ‘09, we played Delta [in regional semifinals]. We lost in overtime and double overtime. Both teams were about the same across the board. The only difference was they had navy to go with their gold and we had black. That was about the only difference back then.
“It’s similar now. They have two or three players who can score 20 on any given night, sometimes they have multiple guys do that, and then they have three or four utility players who can hurt you if you don’t stay honest on them. Then they’re very well coached.”
Delta’s Jackson Wors is coming off a hot sectional. The 6-3 forward averaged 22.7 points per game on 66% shooting over the three games.
Matthew Roettger leads Peru in scoring with 19.5 points per game and he is backed by Gavin Eldridge (12.0), Alex Ross (10.6) and Braxten Robbins (9.1).
Peru has shown the ability to overtake opponents with big quarters such as a 24-2 second quarter vs. Oak Hill and a 28-15 first quarter vs. Norwell.
Thompson said that comes from his players’ trust in one another.
“They’re always up for a challenge, they’re not afraid of anything and they play extremely well together. It’s fun to watch,” he said. “We’ve had different guys step up and score big points in different games or hit big shots. Hopefully we continue that trend and take it into [today] and hopefully we come out of there with the first regional championship here at Peru in a long time.”
Peru’s last regional title came in 1998, which was the first year of class.
Bryan Gaskins
