Tipton High School hired veteran coach Cliff Hawkins as its new boys basketball coach during Tuesday's school board meeting. He succeeds Lou Lefevre, who left after this past season to take the job at North Harrison.
A former Tri-Central coach, Hawkins most recently coached two seasons at North Miami. His first team at North Miami went 4-19, and last season's team improved to 7-14.
Hawkins was coach at Tri-Central for three seasons from 1981-84, going 43-22 with the Trojans including a 20-3 mark in his final season there.
Tipton is Hawkins’ eighth high school coaching job. He started his run as a head coach at Caston in 1979 before moving on to jobs at Tri-Central, Greenfield-Central, DeKalb, Center Grove, Madison and North Miami.
He has a 497-359 record in 38 years and has won eight sectionals, three regionals and a semistate. He ranks No. 10 among active coaches in career wins.
At DeKalb, Hawkins coached 1997 Indiana Mr. Basketball Luke Recker. The 1997 Barons went 26-4, losing to Kokomo in the Fort Wayne Semistate's title game. That was the final season before the move to class basketball. The 2003 Barons went 26-2 and finished as Class 4A state runners-up to Indianapolis Pike.
