Offensive scoring runs and the ability to get into the passing lanes led the way for Tipton’s boys basketball team when it traveled to Northwestern on Friday night, upending the Tigers with a final of 60-54 in a Hoosier Conference East Division game.
After the game, Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins gave credit to his team’s strong start while commending the Blue Devils’ ability to get into Northwestern on the defensive end of the floor.
“We’re very thankful for the win,” said Hawkins, “There was a lot of things we did well [Friday]. I thought we hit free throws pretty well and hit our 3s in the first half. I thought our pressure bothered them at times and got us some layups on the other end.”
Tipton (3-7, 1-1 HC East) converted on seven 3-pointers for the night with five coming in the first quarter. The Blue Devils shot 11 of 14 from the free-throw line.
In the opposing locker room, Northwestern’s Jim Gish noted that despite starting the season 0-4 overall (0-3 HC East Division), his team was continuing to progress in the right direction.
“We’re continuing to grow up, continuing to get better. The boys are really working on some things that we emphasize in practice and as long as we continue to do those things we will see improvement each and every night,” he said.
The Blue Devils started the game off hot from beyond the arc, hitting five 3s in the opening quarter with Nolan Swan, Mylan Swan and Drew Pearce combining for a 9-0 Tipton run in the first minutes of the contest.
Mylan Swan and Drew Pearce led Tipton in scoring with 15 points apiece while Nolan Swan finished with 10.
However, a putback from Caden Lechner got Northwestern on the board after the Tigers were held scoreless for the first three and a half minutes.
Northwestern compiled a 6-0 run midway through the second quarter with a Lechner post up and a pull up form Quentin Yeakel highlighting the short offensive burst. What was once a 12-point lead in favor of the Blue Devils was quickly cut to six with less than two minutes remaining in the half.
Mario Reed led the Tigers in scoring with 28 points. Eli Edwards chipped in with 18.
While both teams traded baskets to begin the second half, Tipton broke the game open when Nolan Swan converted on a layup through contact and finished the and-one play with a made free throw.
The three-point play started what became a 9-0 run on part of Tipton as the Devils took a 12-point lead going into the final quarter of play.
Northwestern outscored Tipton 22-17 in the fourth quarter in the Tigers’ last attempt at a comeback, but 13 points from Reed in the final period of play wasn’t enough to make up the ground the Tigers had lost early on.
After a game in which the Blue Devils shot 54% from the field, Hawkins spoke on the importance of his team’s ability to continue combining what it learns in practice with in-game situations to build on its 3-7 record.
“We need more experiences; our guys just need a little more time like that. In a game situation, hopefully, we can get that and we are at this point of the season where we have to keep working every day in practice and it will happen for them,” said Hawkins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.