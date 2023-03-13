LAPEL — Following a strong run this year that was highlighted by back-to-back sectional championships, No. 14-ranked Tipton had its season come to a close in a Class 2A regional against No. 3 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian as the Braves beat the Blue Devils 80-59.
It was clear early on that Tipton (18-7) was outmatched by a Blackhawk team that held numerous weapons on offense.
“What threw our defensive game plan off was their team,” said Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins. “That’s the best team we’ve played. … That team right there has strength, athleticism, a Division-1 player.
“Their 3s that threw us off, but that’s a very good team and I can see why a lot of people think they can win state. … [Kellen] Pickett getting off to that start affected our ability to defend the shot out there and it gets pretty hard when you’re not hitting on offense.”
The barrage of 3s that Hawkins spoke of began early in the first and included multiple within the Braves' 13-0 run that put them ahead by 15 at the end of the quarter.
FWBC (24-3) finished with four players in double figures while Tipton finished the night shooting 6 for 27 from long range after coming into Saturday’s game averaging nearly 37% from 3.
Back-to-back buckets by Sam Quigley and Nolan Swan looked to give the Blue Devils life early in the second quarter, but the offensive spurt was short lived as they were outscored by seven in the period and trailed 42-19 going into halftime.
Loss aside, Saturday’s outcome doesn’t take away from the season Tipton put together as Nolan Swan reflected on their season as a whole.
“We were happy with how it had gone. We were smaller guys, but we worked really hard together to get to where we were today so we’re proud with what we’ve done,” Swan said.
Swan is one of the Blue Devils' top three scorers returning next season. Swan, Grady Carpenter and Jackson Money combined for 45.6 points per game, 73% of their scoring load this season.
Carpenter led Tipton with 20 points followed by 18 and 12 from Swan and Money.
With the loss behind him, Carpenter believes that the Blue Devils can only grow off of their latest regional appearance.
“I just think we build off that,” Carpenter said. “We bring quite a few guys back. We lose two seniors who obviously we’ll miss, but next year we’re looking to get this thing done.”
While adding that coming into the season, many counted them out and Tipton quickly proved to be an adversary for all who had it scheduled.
“It’s great for our program, our community. Last year, we lost a lot of size so people thought we’d struggle but we fight and I think it’s just great for our team and community and I just think it gave people hope that we can compete with anybody.”
Tipton graduates two seniors in Maverick Conaway and Connor Hussong.
