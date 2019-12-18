In the final four minutes of the first half of Tuesday’s game against Alexandria, Taylor’s boys basketball team found itself on the wrong end of a 15-5 run. The Titans entered halftime down 45-30 and would eventually fall to the Tigers 78-61.
With over two minutes already expired off the clock in the first quarter Toric Spires scored the first basket of the game, giving the Titans a 2-0 lead. Soon they were out to a 9-4 lead, but the Tigers (4-3) fought back and eventually exchanged buckets until the buzzer sounded for the end of the opening quarter, with the Tigers leading 17-16.
“We didn’t want to get into a running game as funny as that sounds,” said Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler. “We’re athletic, we want to get up and down and run with them, but we wanted to run with a purpose.”
One of the difficulties the Titans (0-4) faced was finding the main shooter, but all the Tigers on the floor could shoot. Two of Alexandria’s hot shooters were Brennan Morehead and Jagger Orick. Combined the pair were 14 for 15 in the first half from the field and tallied 31 of the Tigers’ 45 first-half points.
And Alexandria was not afraid to sprint the ball back following a rebound or turnover on defense.
“We talked about find the ball and sprint back because they just push the ball so hard,” said Bentzler.
“The other part, defensively, all the back-door cuts and basket cuts they would make and doggone it, time after time after time we got beat. We were following people on cuts and teeing people up. We just had a defensive breakdown.”
With the Titans down by 25 points, Bentzler decided to give his bench some time to play to begin the fourth quarter. Freshmen Jav’Aire Patterson, Mekhi McGee and Kaiden Blane and juniors Josh Bowman and Ty’Mon Davis took the court.
Bentzler was proud of the way they played. The Titans began the third quarter down 25 points and ended with a 17 points deficit. The Titans also didn’t turn the ball over once in the fourth quarter after turning the ball over 14 times.
“I told the kids in the locker room; it’s about attitude and effort. A lot of that also goes towards preparation so when we come to practice, we’ve got to practice hard against each other. We’ve got to get better every day,” said Bentzler.
“I’m not worried about the opponent right now. I’m worried about us and finding the pieces and putting this thing together. And like I told them I’ll coach every game like that until we get this ironed out. I want kids that are going to go out on the floor and represent Taylor High School the way I want to play, with a great attitude and outstanding effort.”
Morehead had a game-high of 25 points for the Tigers, with Orick adding 18 for the Tigers. Ryley Gilbert led the Titans with 17 points and Tyler Hall added 16.
