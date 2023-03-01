Taylor guard Baris Moore looks to make a pass against Blackford in the Class 2A Taylor Sectional opener Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Center Court.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Strong first step
BOYS BB: Titans hammer Bruins in opener of Taylor Sectional
BRETT BOWMAN
For the Kokomo Tribune
After a magical regular season that saw Taylor’s boys basketball team register 17 wins, the Titans weren’t about to rest on their laurels in the Class 2A Taylor Sectional opener Tuesday night at Center Court.
The Titans never trailed in thrashing Blackford, 67-38.
Senior standout Mekhi McGee was determined that it wasn’t going to be the final game of his high school career as he scored 10 first-quarter points to set the tone for the Titans as they rolled to a 17-10 advantage after the first eight minutes. It could have been a wider margin for the home team, however Blackford’s Ethan Morris nailed a three-quarter court shot at the horn to keep the Bruins within striking distance.
Taylor's Dreyvon McClatchey puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor guard Baris Moore looks to make a pass against Blackford in the Class 2A Taylor Sectional opener Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Center Court.
Taylor's Baris Moore puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Connor Binnion shoots. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Javionne Harris puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Javionne Harris puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Javionne Harris makes a steal and heads down the court. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Dreyvon McClatchey heads down the court. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee throws a pass. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Misaiah Bebley puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Baris Moore shoots. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Baris Moore throws a pass. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Misaiah Bebley puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Dreyvon McClatchey puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jav'Aire Patterson shoots. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Javionne Harris puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jav'Aire Patterson shoots. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Taylor vs Blackford sectional BB
Taylor's Dreyvon McClatchey puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor guard Baris Moore looks to make a pass against Blackford in the Class 2A Taylor Sectional opener Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Center Court.
Taylor's Baris Moore puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Connor Binnion shoots. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Javionne Harris puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Javionne Harris puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Javionne Harris makes a steal and heads down the court. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Dreyvon McClatchey heads down the court. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee throws a pass. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Misaiah Bebley puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Baris Moore shoots. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Baris Moore throws a pass. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Misaiah Bebley puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Dreyvon McClatchey puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jav'Aire Patterson shoots. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Javionne Harris puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jav'Aire Patterson shoots. Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Blackford 67-38 in the sectional opener on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor opened its biggest advantage to that point at the 5:15 mark of the second stanza when freshman Baris Moore found fellow frosh classmate Javionne Harris for a beautiful feed down low to make it 27-12. Refusing to roll over, Blackford outscored Taylor the rest of the quarter to trail by just eight points, 32-24, at the half.
“We’ve really got to close out quarters better,” said Taylor coach Bob Wonnell. “That’s what the really good teams do. We have a tendency at times to not do that and that’s what kept [the Bruins] in the game in the first half.”
Over the years in sports there have been some pretty inspiring halftime speeches from coaches and whatever it was Wonnell said to his team, it should be bottled up and used again later as the Titans opened the second half with a 13-2 run that for all intents and purposes ended Blackford’s season.
Sparked by McGee’s eight points and a pair of hoops by Harris to go along with a couple nifty passes, Taylor outscored Blackford 17-6 in the quarter to take a 49-30 advantage into the final eight minutes.
Using a rotation of nine players, the Titans put together an 18-8 advantage in the final quarter to win going away. In that final quarter, Moore tallied seven points, including three straight baskets within 59 seconds, while sophomore Connor Binnion netted six points to highlight the quarter.
“I wasn’t really sure how a few of the kids were going to respond [following halftime],” Wonnell stated. “There were some of them walking out of the locker room that had faces like I’d just shot their dog. I really got into them and let them know that a majority of our problems in the first half were self-induced.
“Coming out in the third quarter, they were down in their stances defensively and they communicated so much better than they did in the first half and they really got after it. The one thing I told them before we took the floor in the third quarter was we failed to execute in the first half and we were still up eight points.”
McGee led all scorers with 22 points while Jay Patterson, Harris and freshman Drey McClatchey all hit double figures with 10 apiece.
With the win, Taylor advances to Friday night’s opening semifinal at 6 p.m. against Elwood, which the Titans handled fairly easily just two weeks ago.
“If we play the way I know we are capable of playing, I feel we’ve got just a good of a shot at going a long way in the tournament as anyone,” said Wonnell. “We’ve got some young kids who are fearless and sometimes in this type of atmosphere maybe that youthful exuberance isn’t such a bad thing.”
The sectional’s opening round continues tonight. Eastern and Madison-Grant meet at 6 p.m. followed by Eastbrook vs. Tipton. The winners of those games meet in Friday’s second semifinal.
