Taylor’s boys basketball team just needed one big push to create all the separation it needed against Clinton Central on Tuesday night at Center Court.
The Titans opened the second quarter with a 13-0 run, outscoring the Bulldogs 20-9 in the period to take a 41-27 halftime lead. From there, Taylor’s lead never dipped below double digits the rest of the way as the Titans posted a 63-51 win.
The Titans improved to 9-9 overall and are second in the Hoosier Heartland Conference with a 4-1 mark. Taylor has conference games remaining at Tri-Central (1-3 HHC) on Friday, at home with Eastern (3-1) Feb. 17, and at league front-runner Carroll (5-0) on Feb. 9.
“We knew we needed to have that game with our schedule coming up,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “Our kids understand where we’re at and they’re going to come out and play hard. We haven’t been in this position in several years.”
Taylor last won nine games in the 2015-16 season, which was also the Titans’ last winning season.
“Our kids are playing together as a team offensively and defensively, sharing the ball, our communication and execution is better defensively, and we’re playing a lot of guys,” Bentzler said. “We had three more guys in double figures [Tuesday], another one with eight.
“It’s not necessarily the same guy every night. And they’re not worried about who is scoring points. They’re just playing the game.”
Tuesday night, it was Nathan Keene and Makhi McGee finishing with 14 points each to pace Taylor, with Ryley Gilbert adding 13 and Josh Bowman eight.
The trio of Keene, Gilbert and McGee accounted for 19 points in a 6:30 stretch wrapping from the first quarter into the second where the Titans outscored Clinton Central (2-12, 0-6) 21-2 to take control.
After six lead changes and a pair of ties over the first six minutes of the game, Keene scored four points and Gilbert and McGee each added a basket to fuel an 8-2 run that put Taylor up 21-18 at the first stop.
From there, Taylor opened up a 34-18 lead with 3:24 to play in the half and held a comfortable 14-point lead at intermission.
Keene was nearly perfect from the field with a 6-of-7 night that included a pair of 3-pointers. McGee was big off the bench, shooting 5 of 8 and spreading his points across all four quarters.
And Bentzler pointed to a combined 11 points in the post — seven from Quintin Tucker and four from Misaiah Bebley — as another key factor.
“They both did a nice job down there,” Bentzler said. “As long as we’re getting production in the post, we’ve got guys who can shoot the 3 and who can put it on the floor and offensively, we’re just hard to guard.
“I thought we played a little more at ease offensively [Tuesday],” Bentzler added. “I thought we kept the floor spread and our motion was good.”
J.T. Holton lead Clinton Central with 13 points, netting nine of those in the first quarter before the Titans’ defense held him in check the rest of the way. Taylor’s defense also forced the Bulldogs into 15 turnovers, with the Titans turning many of those into easy baskets. But Taylor committed just as many miscues on its end.
“That’s too many,” Bentzler said. “Twelve is the goal. You’re going to make mistakes, especially playing fast like we want to play. I was a little disappointed in the second half, I thought in the halfcourt defense we got a little sloppy. And we can’t come away with empty possessions like we did, especially early in the game.”
