Taylor guard Ryley Gilbert shoots against Blackford in the Class 2A Blackford Sectional final Saturday. The Bruins beat the Titans 86-59. Gilbert had 27 points in his Titan finale.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Quinten Tucker tries to stop Blackford's Luke Brown during the Class 2A Blackford Sectional final Saturday. Brown scored 50 points in the Bruins' 86-59 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Titans run into 'buzzsaw' against Bruins as Brown scores 50
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
HARTFORD CITY — Plain and simple, Taylor’s boys basketball team ran into an unstoppable force Saturday night.
Blackford senior and Indiana All-Star candidate Luke Brown made the most of his final appearance on the Bruins’ floor, charging up his home crowd with an electrifying performance. Brown scorched the nets for 50 points and led the No. 8-ranked Bruins to a repeat Class 2A Sectional 39 championship with an 86-59 victory over the Titans.
“We just ran into a buzzsaw,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “That kid is just an unbelievable player. And he had some other guys step up, hit some 3s. They’re just hard to guard. I’m not sure if we play them 10 times we can beat them. But I thought our kids were game. We kept battling. That’s what we do.”
Blackford (23-4) will square off with Wapahani (18-7) in the opening game of next Saturday’s Lapel Regional. Rossville (17-7), which upset Carroll on a last-second shot Saturday night, will face Rochester (18-1) in the second game.
Brown had 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the first quater as the Bruins bolted to a 23-10 lead over Taylor (12-12). Over the final three quarters, he shot a blistering 76% (13 of 17). He connected on 8 of 15 3-point attempts (53%) in the game, many of those from 25-plus feet out, while Blackford shot 51% from the field (30 of 59) as a team.
“These guys just didn’t let up,” Bentzler said. “[Brown] hit shots from 35 feet. He makes so many things happen off the dribble. He gets in the paint, he’s hard to stop, hits a lot of and-ones. He finds the open man. He’s really good at that. And his supporting cast stepped up.”
Dawson Hundley added 14 points on perfect shooting (4 of 4 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free throw line) for Blackford. Landon Grimes finished with 12 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, five on the offensive glass.
Brown’s performance overshadowed a career night from Taylor senior Ryley Gilbert, who finished his high school career with a 27-point effort, with all of those points coming over the final three quarters.
Gilbert notched 20 points in the second half, 14 of those coming in the third quarter as he knocked down three of his five 3-pointers in the frame.
“The last two games he’s just played the way he’s capable of playing,” Bentzler said. “He’s worked on his shot the last three or four weeks and he’s been under control handling the basketball. He’s got the ability to shoot it.”
Gilbert knocked down a 3-pointer to start the second quarter that got Taylor within 10 at 23-13. The Titans got as close as eight points twice in the period, both on baskets from Gilbert. But the Bruins closed the half on a 9-0 run with Brown scoring twice at the end of the period to put Blackford up 36-18 at the break.
“That was the killer,” Bentzler said. “That took us right out of the game. I was a little bit disappointed in our guard play there at the end of the half. We’re better than that and we just gave them some really easy shots and that really may have been the difference in the game.
“We kept trying to dig back and dig back. But they just shot the lights out, and when [Brown] has the ball he just controls the whole game. Sometimes when you play somebody better than you, sometimes you’ve just got to shake hands and go home and that’s what happened [Saturday].”
The Bruins outscored Taylor 31-16 in the third quarter to build a 67-35 lead heading into the final period and leaving little doubt as to the outcome.
Taylor see-sawed back and forth early in the season, losing its first three games before winning its next four, and then dropping five straight. The Titans then finished the regular season 7-3 for its most wins since the 2015-16 squad went 16-10. Taylor also played in its first sectional championship since that season.
Bentzler credited his departing seniors Gilbert, Jaylen Harris, Josh Bowman, Nathan Keene and Ty’Mon Davis for helping get the program back on track.
“The bottom line is those five seniors mean so much to me,” Bentzler said. “They’ve just made a huge difference.
“I told our kids in the locker room, I’m the proudest coach in the state. Those seniors have set a standard for our culture and how we want to be. I give them a lot of credit for where we’re at. We won seven of our last 10, were able to get to the championship game here. I’m good with that. I think we accomplished everything we could accomplish.”
