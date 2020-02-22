Taylor’s boys basketball team found itself facing familiar ground in Friday’s Hoosier Heartland Conference game with Carroll at Center Court, bolting to an early lead only to watch it evaporate in a flash.
The difference this time around, however, was that the Titans weathered that storm, along with every other punch the Cougars threw their direction through the course of the game, hanging on for a solid, 59-52 win.
“We needed a grind-out game,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “This was going to be kind of a signature matchup for us as far as where we’re at.
“I’m so proud of our kids. [Carroll] stormed back and took that lead in the first half after we had a decent lead. We came right back and had the lead at halftime.”
Taylor (3-14, 2-5 HHC) led for much of the game, going up by double digits on a 12-0 run sandwiched on each end by Toric Spires 3-pointers to close the first quarter with a 14-3 lead.
Carroll (11-8, 2-2) responded with a 21-4 run over the first 5:00 of the second period to take its biggest lead of the game at 24-18. But the Titans weathered that run and responded with an 8-1 run to close the half capped with a 3-pointer from Josh Bowman and another trey from Spires for a 26-25 lead.
Tyler Hall and Jaylen Harris sparked Taylor early in the third quarter, combining for the Titans’ first nine points of the frame. Nathan Keene followed with a 3 to give Taylor an eight-point lead at 38-30 three minutes into the period.
Carroll’s Drew May connected on his second triple of the frame to get the Cougars within 38-33. Tyler Hall followed with a free throw and Titan freshman Kaiden Blane followed with four points to keep Taylor’s lead at eight. Owen Duff and Kaleb Meek combined to net six straight points for Carroll to get the Cougars within 43-41 heading to the final frame.
The Titans opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to take their largest lead at 53-41 with 1:48 to play.
From there, everything Carroll did, Taylor had a response as the Titans earned their second straight win.
“You look at our scoring, and it’s just unbelievable, balance all the way through,” Bentzler said.
Spires paced the Titans with 13 points. Hall scored 12 and Ryley Gilbert added 10 as eight different Titans scored.
Aaron Atkisson led Carroll with 16 points, and Duff added 12.
