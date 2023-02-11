SHARPSVILLE — Taylor’s boys basketball team is still perfect in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
But Tri-Central sure did make the Titans sweat it out for a while on Friday night.
The Trojans drilled 11 3-pointers to stay within reach until late when Taylor closed the game with an 8-0 run to pull away for a 70-55 win.
The Class 2A co-No. 15-ranked Titans improved to 15-3 overall and 7-0 in HHC play with just Carroll remaining on its conference slate. Carroll is 5-1 in HHC play after topping Sheridan Friday. The Titans and Cougars are set to clash next Friday in Flora.
“Happy to escape with a win,” Titan coach Bob Wonnell said.
Misaiah Bebley turned in a stud performance for the Titans, going for a double-double with game-highs of 22 points and 13 rebounds. Six of his boards were on the offensive glass, he went 10 of 11 from the field, and added a blocked shot for good measure.
“First off, give [Tri-Central] credit,” Wonnell said. “They played really well, shot the ball well. But Misaiah was a man amongst boys [Friday]. If we don’t have him, we lose this game. I was proud of him. He’s been picking it up the last five games. He had a bad game our last game against Madison-Grant, picked up two fouls in the first quarter and never really picked it back up.”
Bebley wasn’t bothered by two early fouls against the Trojans. He picked up his second midway through the first quarter but finished the frame with eight points on 4 of 4 shooting and had 12 points on 6 of 6 shooting at the half. Taylor led 14-12 at the first stop and expanded that to 33-25 at the half. Mekhi McGee contributed 10 of his 21 total points over the first 16 minutes, several of those coming on his characteristic twisting shots in the lane as the Titans did their work inside while struggling from the perimeter.
“We keyed on [Baris] Moore, we keyed on Mekhi obviously and we keyed on Bebley a little bit,” TC coach Cam Hindman said. “We wanted to take away any 3-point shooting that we knew they had. We wanted to focus on that and see if Bebley would hurt us, which he did.”
TC (5-13 overall, 1-6 HHC) tied the game at 2-all and then twice more in the second quarter at 14-all and 20-all, but could never grab a lead. However, the Trojans stayed within two scores throughout the first half until McGee capped a 6-0 Taylor run to close the half with a steal and layup with :15 showing.
McGee gave Taylor its first double-digit lead at 35-25 to open the second half. TC got back in the game with an 11-4 run to get within 39-36. Landon Grant opened the run with a triple and Stetson Newcom added back-to-back treys to cap the run.
The Trojans knocked down five of their 11 3-pointers in the third quarter. Drake Ramseyer’s shot from deep made it 46-45 with 2:27 to play in the period before the Titans used a 7-2 run to pull away for a 53-47 lead heading to the fourth.
Overall, TC shot 50% from deep (11 of 22). Newcom and Grant each drilled four 3-pointers. Newcom finished with 18 points and Grant had 14.
“That doesn’t really surprise me,” Hindman said of TCs hot shooting from deep. “Maybe not 11, but our 3-point shooting has been good all year. We’ve got three guys who are all shooting 45% or better.”
Bebley scored out of the gate in the fourth quarter to put the Titans up 55-47. Jay Patterson followed with a hoop to get Taylor’s lead back up to 10 at 57-47. From there, the Titans didn’t let the Trojans any closer than six the rest of the way as Taylor maintained its momentum down the stretch.
“I want to say it was experience but you can’t really say that because they play a bunch of freshmen,” Hindman said. “I think to a degree we started to get a little bit tired and we started to make some mistakes as a result. They controlled the ball a little better at the end. They stepped their defense up in the middle of the fourth quarter and we got a little sloppy with the ball. Once we made a couple of mistakes we panicked a little bit and I think that made a difference. Rebounding was a big problem for us, too.”
Taylor commanded the glass, outrebounding TC 36-19. McGee had six boards and Javionne Harris pulled down five rebounds. Fourteen of the Titans rebounds came on the offensive glass.
“I think we were a little more talented down the stretch,” Wonnell said. “They played harder than us. They shot better than us. They ran their offense better, executed their defense better. We just had some athletic guys who could make some plays and that was the difference.”
Moore added nine points for Taylor and Patterson scored eight. McGee added a pair of blocks to his statline.
For TC, Ramseyer added nine points and Trenton Patz eight.
