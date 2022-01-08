SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central’s boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak and remained undefeated in Hoosier Heartland Conference play by riding a strong first half to a 79-58 victory over Sheridan here on Friday night.
TC (6-4, 3-0 HHC) capitalized on Landon Grant’s outside shooting and the inside play of Jake Chapman and Luke Martin to jump out to a 22-12 lead after one quarter. Grant swished three 3-pointers, while Chapman and Martin each scored six points.
Chapman had a hot hand in the second quarter, converting 5 of 6 field goals for 10 points. Martin also converted a three-point play as the Trojans extended their lead to 42-24 at halftime. Ethan Moistner kept the first half from being an even bigger blowout as he scored 16 of his team-high 28 points in the first 16 minutes. That included four 3s.
Chapman’s offensive rebound basket extended TC’s lead to 50-27 midway through the third quarter. Sheridan came back and Moistner’s second of two 3-pointers in the quarter trimmed the Trojan lead to 56-41. But Jace Cassity converted a three-point play to end the quarter and give Tri-Central a 59-41 lead. Caden Leininger knocked down a 3 and found Cassity for two more to stretch the Trojans’ advantage to 64-41.
Sheridan tried to keep pace as Moistner, Evan Grinstead and Tyler Gardner each knocked down a trey but Chapman and Cassity continued to score inside. Chapman’s bucket with 2:20 left to play upped the lead to 77-50. A minute later, TC coach Bill Bowen cleared his bench.
Chapman finished with game-highs of 29 points and 11 rebounds, and also dished out four assists. Grant and Cassity followed with 15 points apiece. Cassity also had six rebounds. Leininger added nine points, 11 assists and six rebounds, while Martin chipped in nine points and five rebounds.
Sheridan (2-9, 0-4 HHC) was led by Moistner’s 28 points and nine rebounds. Moistner was 8 of 12 from beyond the arc. Caleb Wright added 13 points.
The Trojans shot well from the field, hitting 34 of 64 field goals, and dominated the glass 41-22. TC also committed just nine turnovers.
